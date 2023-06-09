How to Dress Teen and Tween Actors for Hollywood Red Carpets – The Hollywood Reporter

Catering to big names and fostering partnerships with key designers is part of any Hollywood stylist’s job, but rosters that include style stars under the age of 17 present a whole host of additional challenges.

The quest for sophisticated, current pieces that fit smaller frames, while looking relatable and youthful, is no small feat. Then add savvy parents and nannies to the group of publicists and managers, all weighing in on style choices and how they align with a carefully planned career trajectory.

Stylist Enrique Melendez started working with Jenna Ortega when she was 14 years old. (She is now 20.) “After that, I became the little whisperer; all these kids and publicists or studios have reached out,” Melendez said. THR. Other customers include Julia Butters and Chloe Coleman, 14, and Maxwell Jenkins, 18.

“I ran with it because there was a niche and I came to master it in a way that worked. Not only was Jenna young, but she’s 5-foot-1,” Melendez explains. dress it up early, he continues, “I researched high-end brands and landed on Red Valentino, which catered to a younger demographic. Then I had to get creative and find pieces from adult collections that could be suitable for such a small person, but age-appropriate, fashionable and stylistically exciting. Thom Browne is one.

Stylist Enrique Melendez (left) and client Maxwell Jenkins (in Dsquared2) posed ahead of the Saturn Awards in October. Courtesy of Enrique Melendez

The duo went from “sort of a formula from what the previous Disney girls did, very feminine and seductive and frilly, to understanding more and more that she likes things simplified,” explains Melendez, who says that Another highlight was when Coleman (in a Burberry tuxedo) and Butters (in a sequined Dsquared2 suit) both headlined Page Six Style at the 2020 SAG Awards. Both were 11 at the time.

“Julia was 9 when I started with her, and she had a very specific classic, Old Hollywood aesthetic,” he says of the teenage star, most recently seen in The Fabelmans. “She was in love with Audrey Hepburn, so we’re staying that way. These kids spend so much time with adults on set that they automatically take an ultra-mature approach to everything, but they’re still kids, so I ‘always try to support their youth, which they love, which they find the style cool. look better, but we have to support what your child thinks.’ When the kids aren’t happy with the outfits, I see it on the carpet.

In children’s fashion, growth spurts can create challenges. Darby Camp (now 15) was 12 in 2019 when filming Clifford the big red dog, but the pandemic pushed the release date back a year to 2021. “She was literally a kid in this movie, but then when we did press, she was a young teenager,” says her stylist, Britt Theodora. “Kids grow up so fast, and it’s a pivotal age to grow up, so she almost looked like two different people.”

Darby Camp (left) and stylist Britt Theodora get ready ahead of a 2021 screening of Clifford the Big Red Dog. The actress, then 14, wore a Carolina Herrera cocktail dress with Raye platform heels. Courtesy of Britt Theodora

Theodora describes Clifford the press circuit looks (including a red Carolina Herrera cocktail dress with platform heels) as “young and playful.” In contrast, Camp’s style promoting 2022 drama Gas lighting hitting “that perfect age-appropriate but slightly more serious in-between” to appeal to an adult audience. At Gas lighting premiering, Camp played mini-me to on-screen mom Julia Roberts, both in tailored shorts (with Camp wearing Markarian). “Sizing is very tricky – I often work with sample sets that might not fit someone 14 or 15 – and customization is very tricky, so we have to create a budget for that,” says Theodora .

Demonstrating to luxury fashion houses that young clients are “serious about fashion” is strategic, adds Theodora, who tends to add “bigger brands” to a teenage star’s red carpet looks as the “resume of a client grows”. (The going rate to style a child client for a studio or streamer premiere is $1,000-$1,500.)

Melendez began working with a 14-year-old Jenkins when the actor began his starring role in the Netflix series lost in space. “He was literally 4ft 10in when I started with him and now he’s 6ft 1in!” Melendez said. “I remember our first shoot; he didn’t really know what to do with his arms and stuff like that. He wasn’t a model, he was an actor. But on the second or third shoot, we were like, ‘Whoa, where is this guy from?’ He studied magazine shoots or something and came ready to work. From now on, specifies the stylist, brands like Céline and Dolce & Gabbana want to dress Jenkins. “I really think he’s going to be the next wave of style guys,” Melendez says.

While on the circuit for her breakout role as young Serena Williams in 2021 King Richard, Demi Singleton, now 16, has teamed up with stylist Jason Bolden, who has worked with Storm Reid and Yara Shahidi since they were each 14. With Bolden’s attraction, Singleton landed a 2022 Miu Miu ad campaign, just as Reid also did in 2020. Still, Bolden admits it’s “rare” to secure designer campaigns so early and points out to how imperative it is to manage expectations. He teaches the “crawl, walk, run” rhythm while finding a place in the “very temperamental” world of fashion.

“It’s a new approach when brands revolve around young people,” says Bolden. THR, noting that Singleton stepped out in Chanel for the buzzy movie’s 2021 premiere. “I’ve been very lucky that most of the talent I’ve worked with has been pretty high on the roster. It also depends on the relationship your stylist has, and I think that’s why a lot of young talent comes to stylists, because they see the trajectory of fashion. It’s that idea of ​​starting early and building lasting relationships with homes.

This story first appeared in the June 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.