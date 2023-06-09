How to Clean White Sneakers, According to Sneakerheads

WHITE SNEAKERS are eternally stylish shoes that go with just about any casual outfit. Whether you’re wearing a blazer or a swimsuit, crisp white shoes provide a clean base. Speaking of cleanliness, there is one glaring flaw in these sartorial workhorses. Anything that is white and dragged on the ground day after day will end up dirty, scuffed and stained with who knows what.

Luckily, there are quick and easy ways to get that brand new look again and again. We reached out to a fresh style guy for some advice on this. Los Angeles-based content creator Steven Fingers is a big fan of white sneakers and he has the talent to keep them looking like new.

Turns out all you’ll need are a few cheap items you can buy online, or some supplies you probably already have at home. Fingar recommends using an old toothbrush and something you’ve probably only used to clean your bathroom. “For scuffs or dark marks, I always try to use a Mr Clean Magic Eraser which usually does fine on smooth surfaces,” he says.

More Men’s Health play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play

This process works for all kinds of canvas sneakers and running shoes. Leather sneakers are also covered, with some variations at the end.

Preparation

Reshoevn8r adjustable sneakers and shoe trees Reshoevn8r adjustable sneakers and shoe trees

start with remove the laces and set them aside. We will discuss them later. If you have shoe trees, insert them. Otherwise, you can use crumpled paper or an old shirt. This will keep the toe area firm so you can apply the pressure needed to clean them. With leather sneakers, it will also prevent creasing. Place an old towel or sheet on the surface where you will be cleaning.

Brush off any dried residue

Saphir Natural Horsehair Shoe Brush Saphir Natural Horsehair Shoe Brush

Using a medium bristle brush, firmly sweep any dried dirt and residue from the surface of your shoe. This should be done in a short, quick back-and-forth motion. A shoe brush or horsehair brush is ideal, but any type of cleaning brush will do. Just be sure not to use a coarse brush which will scratch the surface. Fingar recommends using a old toothbrush to get into crevices and seams where the shoe brush can’t reach. You can actually use a toothbrush to clean the whole shoe if you don’t have a shoe brush, but it will take longer.

Clean canvas and sports sneakers

KIWI KIWI Sneaker Cleaner, 2.5 oz KIWI KIWI Sneaker Cleaner, 2.5 oz

There are two ways to go here, you can buy an all-in-one sneaker cleaner. The cleaning solution comes out through a thick sponge that is used to scrub the fabric. Or you can use laundry detergent or Dawn Soap mixed with water, applied with a toothbrush or shoe brush.

Use sneaker cleaner

Wet a cloth so it’s damp but not dripping, then wipe down the entire upper surface of your sneaker. Be sure to get the tab and along the lace eyelets. Follow the instructions on the sneaker cleaner to apply to your shoe. Use slow, firm circular motions to scrub the entire surface of your sneaker. Rinse the sneakers under running water in the sink until all excess cleaning solution is removed. Repeat steps 2-4 if necessary. Let dry overnight.

Using a soap and water solution

OxiClean OxiClean High Definition Fresh & Sparkling Liquid Laundry Detergent, 60 oz. OxiClean OxiClean High Definition Fresh & Sparkling Liquid Laundry Detergent, 60 oz.

Wet a cloth so it’s damp but not dripping, then wipe down the entire upper surface of your sneaker. Be sure to get the tab and along the lace eyelets. Place 1 tablespoon of laundry detergent or Dawn soap in a medium-sized bowl. Then fill the rest of the bowl with lukewarm water. OxiClean is Fingar’s detergent of choice. Using a toothbrush or shoe brush, rinse the solution until it’s soapy, then scrub the entire surface of your sneakers. Dung the brush into the solution as needed. A toothbrush will be especially useful for crevices, seams and all seams. Rinse the sneakers under running water in the sink until all excess cleaning solution is removed. Repeat steps 3 and 4 if necessary. Let dry overnight.

cleaning leather sneakers

Fiebing Saddle Soap 3.5 oz Fiebing Saddle Soap 3.5 oz

Fingar noted that he prefers leather sneakers because they’re easier to clean, as “sometimes all you need is a damp cloth to do the trick.” For more stubborn stains, you can use the same shoe cleaner mentioned above or buy a specialist leather cleaner like saddle soap. Believe it or not, toothpaste is just as effective for cleaning white leather sneakers as it is for cleaning your teeth. Make sure it’s a white toothpaste, ideally with baking soda and peroxide.

It is also very important to condition the leather after it has been cleaned, so you will need a leather conditioner for the last step. The conditioning not only protects the appearance of the shoe, but it also adds water and stain resistance.

saddle soap

Wet a cloth so it’s damp but not dripping, then wipe down the entire upper surface of your sneaker. Be sure to get the tab and along the lace eyelets. Fill a small bowl with water and place it next to the open box of saddle soap. Gently dip your toothbrush or shoe brush in the water and scrub it in circles in the saddle soap until a nice foamy lather forms. Wipe everything off using small, firm circular motions. Use a toothbrush to get into crevices and clean seams. Repeat steps 3 and 4 until the surface is clean. Wipe off any excess cleaning solution with a damp towel.

Toothpaste

To clean your leather shoes with toothpaste, follow the same steps listed above, but skip step 3 and simply place a penny-sized amount of toothpaste on your brush. Use the bowl of water to add lather as you would when brushing your teeth.

Conditioning

Bickmore Bick 4 Leather Conditioner Bickmore Bick 4 Leather Conditioner

Apply a generous amount of conditioner to a cleaning cloth. Rub the leather surface of the shoe with the cloth until it is completely covered. Apply more conditioner to the fabric as needed. You can tell the conditioner has been applied to an area when the leather looks slightly darker and is shiny. Let the shoes sit overnight until the conditioner sets. You can tell the process is complete when the darker color and shine are gone.



Sole cleaning



Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Regardless of the upper material, almost all sneakers have the same rubber sole. Rubber can be cleaned with shoe cleaner or toothpaste. Either way, using a hard-bristled toothbrush is the most effective cleaning method. Wipe them first with a damp cloth and then rub vigorously. However, if there are particularly stubborn stains on the soles of your shoes, then a magic eraser will do the job.

How to clean shoe laces

Do you remember when you took the laces out of your sneakers at first? Well, it’s time to clean them up. Place 1 tablespoon of laundry detergent or Dawn soap in a medium sized bowl then fill with warm water (if you have already done this, use the same mixture you already have) then simply place the laces in the bowl for half an hour. Once the laces are soaked, scrub them with a toothbrush or shoe brush until they look fresh. Then rinse them under running water until the soap is gone. Lay them flat to dry overnight.

That’s it! A few simple ingredients and a little elbow grease have made your beautiful white kicks look brand new.

Read more: The best cleaning products