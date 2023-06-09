This viral Tory Burch yellow dress from TikTok is the hottest look of the summer





This year marks two decades since How to lose a guy in 10 days premiere and fans of the film will most certainly remember the hilarious and romantic love story between Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) and Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey). Even more memorable than their goofy relationship, however, was the scene where Andie wore a silky yellow dress to Bens’ company party. The hold this gaze had on everyone in 2003 was unreal. Since then, no similar piece has captivated us so much, until a certain Tory Burch yellow dress went viral on TikTok this month. If you’re feeling confused right now, let me explain: I was scrolling through my TikTok feed a few days ago when a video from the creator @mafaldapatricio came on my FYP. I was immediately mesmerized by her complete look so much so, in fact, that I went straight to Tory Burchs website to find the exact style she was wearing. THE Hand Layered Mirrored Silk Dress comes from the labels spring/summer 2023 collection, and it’s really beautiful. Looking at the article online, I thought: I can’t be the only one obsessed with this look, can I? A quick look at the comment sections of the videos confirmed my social editor suspicions about other fashiontok members just as much as obsessed with numbers. One commenter wrote, Sharon Tate would have LOVED this (strongly disagree), another said: You look like you’ve been transported from the ladies room of a 1970s Miami club, from the best way. Even Benjamin Moore (yes, the paint brand) shared her feelings with a quip: She’s the moment. As I continued to scroll I came across creator @elirallo’s point from the original video, and I knew I had struck gold with that Tory Burch style. As much as I love a simple sundress, I was too excited about this viral win for the maximalist community. If you also feel invested in the look, you can purchase the exact dress in advance. Plus, for those who want to explore more yellow dresses for summer evenings, whether as a wedding guest look or rooftop party outfit, there are a plethora of cheerful options online. Ahead, check out the Tory Burch style that started it all and shop nine of our favorite alternatives. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thezoereport.com/fashion/viral-yellow-dress-tory-burch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

