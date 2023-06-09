Fashion
The FAMU marching band will perform in California for the weekend of June 16
The highly acclaimed Marching 100 group from Florida A&M Universities recently announced they will be heading to San Jose, California for a Juneteenth Homecoming Festival in Santa Clara County.
The Saturday, June 17 performance, two days before the June 19 national holiday, comes after the African American Community Service Agency sent out the invitation about a month ago for the band to be part of its annual showcase. , which typically attracts an average of 6,000 attendees.
The agency provides services that promote Black participation in Santa Clara County, and the festival, which will be held from noon to 7 p.m., marks its 42nd year of producing the event to commemorate the end of slavery in the States. United States and 158 years of freedom for African Americans.
It’s very exciting to know that we’re still in demand, FAMU bands director and music teacher Shelby Chipman told the Tallahassee Democrat on Thursday. It’s exciting to have this opportunity to know that at any time we can pick up the phone to hear that someone wants to take us across the country to play something as big as this.
The agency’s cultural arts department, which is familiar with the Marching 100, reached out to Chipman after seeing the bands put on iconic performances.
Around this time last year, band FAMU were rehearsing in preparation for their global appearance in France as they made the summer trip to perform at the Louis Vuitton Mens Paris Fashion Week show, which aired live around the world.
While the Marching 100 will become the first HBCU (historically Black College or University) group to perform at the Agencies Festival, the event also celebrates the distinct milestone of Santa Clara County becoming the first county to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. before its recognition as an official national holiday in 2021.
Learn more about Juneteenth:June 16 is Sunday. What is the significance of the federal holiday?
Fifty-five students from the group along with five staff including Chipman, Assistant Bands Manager Darryl Baker, Band Equipment Manager Donald Beckwith and media will take part in the all-expenses-paid trip, departing on Friday, June 16 and will return to Tallahassee. Sunday June 18.
The festival entertainment segment will also include main headliner and FAMU alumnus K. Michelle, an entertainer and television personality best known for her past role on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, as well as headliner Gospel Poster Lena Byrd Miles.
Past headliners for the event included artists such as Anthony Hamilton, Faith Evans and Brandy.
Related News:How much does it cost FAMU Marching 100 to travel to matches? It is quite expensive”
While the band will be performing some of their normal repertoire such as SOS and Do Whatcha Wanna, they will also be adding their Rattler flavor while playing a special selection of California Love (the remix) by Dr. Dre featuring Eazy-E, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and 2Pac.
The bands’ performance will be followed by a march to a nearby city park during the festival.
In January, the band took part in an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles, California to perform at a basketball tournament at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, an event sponsored by Nike and LeBron James.
The trip was the band’s first return to California since performing at the 2019 Rose Parade performance in Pasadena, Calif., where more than 200 students performed at the 130th annual New Year’s Eve event as part of the Tournament. roses.
Learn more about the band’s California performances:FAMU Marching 100 to perform in Los Angeles at Nike, event sponsored by LeBron James
More:Florida A&M ‘Marching 100’ takes off for the Rose Parade – and more in California
To add to the band’s various appearances, an invitation to perform at the Bandsevent’s fourth annual National Battle in Houston, Texas in August has also been extended, although the university has yet to confirm whether it will accept. the invitation.
Members of the Tallahassee community are invited to watch the band rehearse Thursday from 2-5 p.m. on the FAMU campus before they depart.
Contact Tarah Jean at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @tarahjean_.
Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/local/famu-news/2023/06/09/famus-marching-band-to-perform-in-california-for-juneteenth-weekend/70294364007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pierre Curtis named women’s basketball coach at Furman
- The FAMU marching band will perform in California for the weekend of June 16
- Boris Johnson prepares resignation honors list with friends and allies – see full list
- Russian Forces Finding a Danger Behind Them, Courtesy of the US
- ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52
- Announcing submission of first Google Cloud OSCAL package for DoD Impact Level 5
- Eating disorder chatbot offers diet advice, raising concerns about AI in health
- Donald Trump’s latest indictment could reshape the 2024 race
- PM Modi’s visit to US to set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon
- After Prosenjit Chatterjee, more regional actors denounce Bollywood for not giving them enough opportunities | Bollywood
- Stars compete at World Table Tennis Lagos Contender
- This viral Tory Burch yellow dress from TikTok is the hottest look of the summer