The FAMU marching band will perform in California for the weekend of June 16

The highly acclaimed Marching 100 group from Florida A&M Universities recently announced they will be heading to San Jose, California for a Juneteenth Homecoming Festival in Santa Clara County.

The Saturday, June 17 performance, two days before the June 19 national holiday, comes after the African American Community Service Agency sent out the invitation about a month ago for the band to be part of its annual showcase. , which typically attracts an average of 6,000 attendees.

The agency provides services that promote Black participation in Santa Clara County, and the festival, which will be held from noon to 7 p.m., marks its 42nd year of producing the event to commemorate the end of slavery in the States. United States and 158 years of freedom for African Americans.

It’s very exciting to know that we’re still in demand, FAMU bands director and music teacher Shelby Chipman told the Tallahassee Democrat on Thursday. It’s exciting to have this opportunity to know that at any time we can pick up the phone to hear that someone wants to take us across the country to play something as big as this.

The agency’s cultural arts department, which is familiar with the Marching 100, reached out to Chipman after seeing the bands put on iconic performances.

Around this time last year, band FAMU were rehearsing in preparation for their global appearance in France as they made the summer trip to perform at the Louis Vuitton Mens Paris Fashion Week show, which aired live around the world.

While the Marching 100 will become the first HBCU (historically Black College or University) group to perform at the Agencies Festival, the event also celebrates the distinct milestone of Santa Clara County becoming the first county to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. before its recognition as an official national holiday in 2021.

Fifty-five students from the group along with five staff including Chipman, Assistant Bands Manager Darryl Baker, Band Equipment Manager Donald Beckwith and media will take part in the all-expenses-paid trip, departing on Friday, June 16 and will return to Tallahassee. Sunday June 18.

The festival entertainment segment will also include main headliner and FAMU alumnus K. Michelle, an entertainer and television personality best known for her past role on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, as well as headliner Gospel Poster Lena Byrd Miles.

Past headliners for the event included artists such as Anthony Hamilton, Faith Evans and Brandy.

While the band will be performing some of their normal repertoire such as SOS and Do Whatcha Wanna, they will also be adding their Rattler flavor while playing a special selection of California Love (the remix) by Dr. Dre featuring Eazy-E, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and 2Pac.

The bands’ performance will be followed by a march to a nearby city park during the festival.

In January, the band took part in an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles, California to perform at a basketball tournament at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, an event sponsored by Nike and LeBron James.

The trip was the band’s first return to California since performing at the 2019 Rose Parade performance in Pasadena, Calif., where more than 200 students performed at the 130th annual New Year’s Eve event as part of the Tournament. roses.

To add to the band’s various appearances, an invitation to perform at the Bandsevent’s fourth annual National Battle in Houston, Texas in August has also been extended, although the university has yet to confirm whether it will accept. the invitation.

Members of the Tallahassee community are invited to watch the band rehearse Thursday from 2-5 p.m. on the FAMU campus before they depart.

Contact Tarah Jean at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @tarahjean_.

