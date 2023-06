STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —The H&M Foundation, which aims to accelerate the transformation of the textile industry, brought together brands, suppliers, academics, innovators, NGOs, investors and industry decision-makers at the Open Perspectives event to share knowledge , initiate collaborations and take action for a socially inclusive environment and positive fashion future of the planet. Teacher Johan Rockstrm held an inspiring keynote, followed by panels on systems change within the industry and the role innovation can play in that change. In the evening, the 350 guests gathered at stockholm City Hall, where the Nobel Prize is held, to reward and celebrate the new winners of Global Change Award. GCA Alumni, Amit Gautam Since Textile genesis, opened the ceremony with a personal keynote about the ups and downs of being a startup and what winning GCA meant to him and his team. This year, there is a wide range of solutions among the ten winners and many of them focus on both people and the planet. One of the winning ideas, PhycoLabs Since Braziltransforms seaweed into regenerative tissue and sources the miracle organism from farming communities along from Brazil vast coastline. The result? A traceable and regenerative material that improves the health of the planet and the richness of its traditional communities. Another winning team, Tereform from the United States, makes it possible to break down textile waste and reassemble it into new materials, even if they contain harsh additives such as spandex. Unlike conventional mechanical and chemical recycling methods, Tereform uses an oxidation process which makes the fiber stronger and more economical. The Global Change Award unites fashion and innovation and Adwoa Aboah – Best of Adwoa Aboah did not disappoint when presenting an award to one of this year’s GCA winners. The model and activist walked the blue GCA carpet wearing a draped strapless dress, custom-made by H&M. The silky gray satin is made from 100% organic silk and its jewels are made from recycled brass. Watch the Open Perspectives event here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/h-%26-m-foundation_activity-7072528139268104192-2GCx?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop More information and images from the Global Change Awards ceremony here: https://hmfoundation.bynder.com/web/13c51d51da39b6cb/global-change-award-ceremony-2023—press/ Contact: Jasmina Sofia Media Relations Manager +46 (0)73 465 59 59 Photo –https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097814/H_M_Foundation_GCA_2023.jpg Logo-https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030483/4079521/HM_Foundation_Logo.jpg Show original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-and-innovation-celebrated-in-stockholm-301847217.html SOURCE H&M Foundation

