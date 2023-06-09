Margaret Qualley puts on a leggy display in a little black dress

Margaret Qualley looked sensational as she wore a star print mini dress for a photocall in Paris promoting her epic film Starts At Noon.

The 28-year-old actress, who is the daughter of film legend Andie MacDowell, wowed crowds in the French capital with her retro-inspired look.

Looking straight out of the Roaring Twenties era with her vintage bob hairstyle, she donned a star-studded dress with a daring asymmetrical hemline.

The actress, who was also pictured in the photoshoot alongside director Clare Denis, teamed the dress with a pair of shiny black and silver shoes.

It was far from her first time in France, as the Montana-born star has been making work trips there since making her Paris Fashion Week debut at the age of 16.

Sensational! Margaret Qualley wowed the crowds in a star print mini dress during a recent photo call in Paris for her new film Starts At Noon

Seeing double: Margaret was the spitting image of her mother Andie MacDowell (pictured right in 1994)

Margaret had modeled at the 2012 event for Valentino and Chanel, and she remains an ambassador for the latter to this day.

However, the following year, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starlet made her official foray into acting, and she’s recorded numerous films since.

Her latest effort, Starts At Noon, sees her channel an American journalist trapped in Nicaragua during the coronavirus pandemic amid serious political unrest.

Desperate to escape, she begins selling sex to government officials, eventually seducing an enigmatic Englishman whom she falls in love with.

However, her passport has been confiscated due to her critical government activities, and it turns out that her new love has enemies too.

The hugely popular romantic thriller won an award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival the year it was released, and Margaret is still promoting it.

Films past have seen her take on the appearance of everything from a nun (novitiate) to one of the only survivors on a post-Cataclysmic (IO) planet Earth.

Margaret began a modeling and acting career after telling her disappointed mother that she no longer wanted to pursue ballet as a teenager.

Loving moment: Margaret cuddled up to director Clare Denis as she posed for the cameras at the event

Autograph opportunity: The smiling actress was happy to sign souvenirs for fans waiting outside

Star quality: Fans admired the star-embossed black mini dress Margaret wore, as well as her sparkly engagement ring

Appealing from every angle: The star’s dress was just as fashionable from the back

Tense:Her latest effort, Starts At Noon, sees her channel an American journalist trapped in Nicaragua during the coronavirus pandemic amid serious political unrest

Close-up: Margaret appeared at the UGC cinema in the heart of the French capital, where she was warmly welcomed by Parisian fans

Dancing Days: Margaret recently revealed she ‘f*****g hated’ her early career as an aspiring teenage ballet dancer

She admitted a hatred for her former profession in an interview with the Standard last month, joking: “No, I can’t commit my life to [ballet] because I f*****g hate it! ‘

Meanwhile, when it comes to her love life, she will soon marry fiancé Jack Antonoff, lead singer of rock band Bleachers.

Although she rarely appears with her partner, all eyes have recently been on her ultra-shimmering diamond engagement ring.

Politically charged: Margaret also stood up for women’s rights after recent ‘crude’ and ‘shattering’ laws in 13 US states banning abortion