Further Reading International Male, Not Buying Clothes





Like Marti Muth, my high school English teacher who slipped a copy of The Normal Heart on my desk in 1986 and said Read this International Male knew I was gay before he did. My cooped-up teenager devoured the company’s menswear catalog when it landed in my family’s mailbox in the 1980s. I was drawn to the whimsical clothes things like rope yarn tops and peekaboo rower shorts that were a world away from my fat boy pants. Flip through a copy of the catalog today and the clothes look oddly masculine, like something Lil Nas X would drape over his body. Based on the new documentary All Man: The International Male History, available on streaming services, I was not alone. Through interviews with celebrity fans, catalog models, company employees and Gene Burkard, the company’s gay founder, the film explores how, for some 40 years, a clothing catalog for men became a generation-defining gay masterpiece. In a recent interview, one of the directors, Bryan Darling, told me that he hopes audiences find the documentary a thought-provoking discovery or rediscovery of pre-Instagram catalogs of peacock fashion and gay erotica. It was for him: he had never seen the catalog until Jesse Finley Reed, his co-director, showed him a copy.

When I opened it, especially when I saw the 80s stuff, it was like, why don’t we have so much fun now? said Darling, who, like Reed, is gay. The film traces the rise and fall of the catalogs, beginning with the first issue in 1976, a European-inspired menswear collection curated by Wisconsin native Burkard, and ending when the last catalog was shipped. circa 2007. (Burkard deceased to 90 in 2020.) In the decades that followed, the catalog was a multimillion-dollar success, grossing around $100 million a year in the early 1990s.

Editorially, the catalog never marketed itself as gay-oriented, but many of the tight-knit company’s buyers and art directors were gay men and straight women who knew how to appeal to gay taste. Some male models have turned down an international male gig for fear of looking or being considered gay. I have never bought anything from International Male. But for many Gen X gays like me, the catalog was formative, the gay coming-of-age equivalent of my straight college friends drooling over a stolen copy of Playboy. Going through it helped me discern, even if I didn’t quite understand, that I was attracted to guys, a torturous realization at a time when all I heard about gay people was that they were clowns and sick.

I didn’t see myself in the men in the catalog, I was too young, plump and magical, but I saw myself doing with them, one day, on this sandy Arcadia where I supposed they all lived. I studied the catalog alone and scared but excited, lingering over shirtless men with ambitious treasure trails that Jesus had warned me were off limits. But the magazines you could read in the bathroom or hide under the bed were pretty much the only sexual awakening materials boys like me had. I recently contacted some friends to see if they had similar memories of the catalog and the boy, did you? Benjamin nervously remembered buying it at a bookstore near his family’s home near Columbus, Ohio. Imagine the mental gymnastics involved in being so deeply boxed in but convincing myself that, of course, I’m a 16-year-old who loves fashion and wants to look good in a jockstrap for his girlfriend, told me- he said. It’s not gay at all. Some friends actually bought clothes. Carl said what looked good on the page made him appear in person as if he were in a very, very gay production of Peter Pan. Patrick bought a wrestling singlet, of sorts, that served a singular purpose. If I wanted to speed up bedtime with a guy, he told me, I’d put it on and it would shake things up.

What All Man doesn’t explain is how the catalog found me. I guess someone typed my address into a database after I won a picnic basket of The Calvin Klein Obsession produced at a GQ fashion show raffle at a Cleveland mall circa 1986. Or maybe someone at Columbia House Records Club since my order of 11 albums for a penny included the divine spell And Fame soundtracks, and said: This queen will buy a man’s breeches. Or maybe the gay gods despised me and saidas Clarence’s chief angel in It’s a Wonderful Life: A Man on Earth Needs Our Help.

