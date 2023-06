Daniel W. Fletcher Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Unofficially, Daniel W. Fletchers’ off-schedule show, see now, buy now, in the beautiful gilded halls of the Royal Academy of Arts, marked the start of a sparse menswear week in London. The designer showcased a collaboration with 174-year-old Savile Row tailor Huntsman, a creative partnership that resulted in nine suits and 12 ready-to-wear looks. I’ve always looked to Savile Row and traditional British heritage for inspiration in my collections, so it’s a huge honor to work with Huntsman, he said in a preview. But how did Fletchers’ collaboration with Huntsman come about? Last season, I invited creative director Campbell Carey and his team to my spring show, and we talked about working on something together; it felt like such a natural brand alignment, he shared. However, tailoring Savile Row, especially on such a large scale with models for the runway, is such a time-consuming process that it involves multiple fittings, far more than I would normally do on my own. As a starting point for the collection, Fletcher looked at the ways his brand and Huntsman aligned with both British heritage and history and the value of precise cuts and construction. From there, Fletcher and Carey examined a number of pieces from the extensive Huntsman Archive, nearly 200 years old. The end results combined the gender-neutral contemporary aesthetic of Fletchers with the finesse and polish of a Savile Row tailor. There are certain nuances that are Savile Row and specifically Huntsman only, so Daniel and I really pushed the team to its limits, Carey said. But our tailors relished the challenge and it was exciting for everyone involved. The tailoring included broad-shouldered coats, bomber jackets with sheepskin lapels and sharp suits that looked formal but could easily be dressed up for a more casual outing. Elsewhere there were tactile rugby shirts, suit fabric corsets and oversized shirts with distinctive collars. Highlights include a cropped jacket and coat, both navy blue and detailed with stitching, an idea Fletcher has explored in previous seasons but felt clever as an homage to Savile Row sophistication. After launching womenswear last season, Fletcher has gone deeper into tailoring clothes for fall. A pair of black and white structured column dresses felt strong as they glided elegantly across the lavish performance hall. With his gender-neutral design sensibility, the designer could experiment with even more languid feminine silhouettes.

