BIPOC retailers play an important role in preserving fashion history | Feature Articles

Ronnie Blades grew up in Pasadena surrounded by two fashionable female figures with wardrobes that spanned generations.

Blades was enamored with the beauty and style of her grandmother, Alberta Price, who was a bit of a socialite in Los Angeles.

Price attended black-only events in Los Angeles that weren’t separate. She received invitations to fashion shows from Ebony magazine, where the collections of Saint Laurent, Bonnie Cashin, Bill Blass and Christian Dior were presented. Blades accompanied Price on shopping trips to stores like I. Magnin & Company and Saks Fifth Avenue. One of Blades favorite pieces from her grandmothers was a 1940s suit. She still keeps her grandmother’s purses, shoes and coats.

Cynthia Price raised Blades and her two sisters as a single mother. At the time, Blades loved the designs worn by the stars of the late 1970s TV series Charlies Angels. She would admire these super sexy, yet still cool and strong women, and then see her mother wearing the same clothes. Blades has some of her mother’s treasured possessions, such as a 1970s bikini top and a bag full of vintage lace, silk and satin gloves.

In 2017, Blades founded RetroBlades, a vintage clothing brand reminiscent of the style of her grandmothers in the 1930s and 1940s, with a fondness for her mother’s love of 1970s and 1980s pieces. She sells items from both eras and intervening eras at his Archive Atelier vintage store in Playa Vistas Free Market.

When she founded RetroBlades, she endured the hardships of running a black-owned business in a predominantly white industry. While diversity may increase in areas of the fashion industry, including modeling and design, the vintage scene lacks representation. BIPOC retailers play an important role in preserving and uplifting their fashion history and culture.

Vintage sellers are a very unique group. We curate, educate, preserve and sell our product, said Sandra Mendoza, Latinx member of the Vintage Fashion Guild and Costume Society of America, as well as owner of Debutante Clothing, a vintage boutique in Pomona. I wonder if just being a BIPOC seller is enough. Maybe we need to bring our aesthetic and BIPOC fashion designers of the past to the table as well.

Following in her mother’s footsteps

On a Friday afternoon at Archive Atelier, which opened in November 2021, Blades wears a black stripe t-shirt paired with a blue paisley skirt. She wears a black fedora over her black hair, which is pulled back, and at least five yellow baccarat bracelets on each wrist.

I was little and always walked around in my mom’s high heels, Blades said. I liked the sound they made. I liked the sound her jewelry made.

Blades grew up wanting to be like the maternal muses in her life. According to Blades, the only way to find these things was at the thrift store. Thus, the path to RetroBlades and Archive Atelier was laid out.

Blades draws inspiration from wherever it can get it, and that’s reflected in the store layout. Archive Atelier offers quilted Chanel ballet flats, a traditional kimono, Christian Dior briefs, Missoni mesh and Wild West accessories. Standout pieces include a 1920s two-piece multicolored genie costume and a 1940s life-size raven outfit. A 1990s Hermès leather backpack greets visitors as they walk through the front door .

One of Archive Ateliers’ loyal customers, a blonde woman in a white t-shirt and a stack of gold chains, chooses a Victor Costa blouse whose elastic needs to be replaced.

There are two things you can do, says Blades. You can take it to your dry cleaner and have it replaced or you can even get in there yourself, attach it if you sew.

Blades, of course, can sew. She learned from her grandmother who worked as a seamstress at Village Cleaners, her grandfather’s dry cleaning business which had six locations spread between Los Angeles and Pasadena. Price picked up Blades and her sisters from school when they were little, and they hung out at the dry cleaners. Blades’ grandfather drove around with a pole in the back of his car, delivering clothes to his customers.

Although Blades has recently established meaningful customer relationships, it hasn’t always had such pleasant interactions with customers. Although she had great success in vintage markets, where she sold to legendary designers John Galliano and Jeremy Scott, she was targeted by racism.

I met a lot of people who didn’t want to buy from me, maybe people skipped my stall if they saw it belonged to a black woman, Blades said. It was hard for me when I was selling in the markets because a lot of microaggressions and just different things were happening and it was annoying, but luckily I don’t see it anymore.

Some of the most special pieces in her collection come from black designers. During a recent visit to San Francisco, Blades went to an exhibit about African-American fashion designer Patrick Kelly. A standout piece from the exhibit was a small black handbag that had perforated leather knots, colored knots on the bag. Blades acquired one of these bags made by the original designer who created them for Kelly.

It’s the magic of vintage finding treasures that have lived their own lives and somehow ended up in yours.

Create a precedent

The higher you go in the market, the more people of color you see in fashion. I see the vintage market as a spectrum, Mendoza said. On the one hand, you have low prices, everyday vintage, and second-hand dealers who use the term vintage very loosely. I see more diversity at this end of the spectrum. As you move towards the higher end of the vintage spectrum, it’s mostly white. I live in California so I see more diversity among vintage sellers here because California is so diverse.

Mendoza says that in 2020, after the death of George Floyd, many people in the vintage community tried to act as allies and amplify black voices. However, she feels that this amplification has faded over time. If vintage markets and show promoters could incorporate diversity into their manifesto or mission statement, I think it could lead to a more cohesive awareness of diversity, Mendoza said. But how many vintage marketplaces even have a mission statement?

Mendoza also brings up the same Patrick Kelly exhibit that Blades visited at the De Young Museum in San Francisco, highlighting how fashion historians strive to explore diversity.

As Mendoza mentioned, there are a wide variety of vintages to explore in California. You can find a place to spend hundreds of dollars on a luxury designer relic or you can walk away with a rare treasure and $5 less in your wallet.

Around 3,000 to 5,000 shoppers show up every Sunday to fill their vintage fix at the Melrose Trading Post. Fairfax High School grounds can best be described as designer logo mania. Young people walk around dressed in Gucci shirts, carrying Chanel flap bags and with the Louis Vuitton monogram printed on the pockets of the jeans. A plethora of teenage girls wearing Nike Air Force sneakers and oversized jackets crowd the vendor tables. There are lots of purple, blue and yellow to green ombre style eyeliner and braids.

Looking around the street food and streetwear festival, there are quite a few stalls run by people of color. There’s Peculiar Finds, which sells antique household items; a stand specializing in vintage kimonos; and Grandmas Closet, selling biker jackets embroidered with cartoon characters like Betty Boop and Tinkerbell.

Being in Los Angeles is a very diverse community of people who are into this vintage, repurposed world, said Natalie Iturbe Jackson, special events and marketing manager for the Melrose Trading Post. Some people bring things directly from their culture, which of course makes the market very dynamic.

While this level of diversity is not as visible at the top of the vintage industry, and even in states other than California, every vintage seller makes a difference. Bringing culture to the fore, as Blades, Mendoza and market vendors have done, increases awareness of the diversity missed due to the largely white-dominated industry.

In the future, Blades dreams of opening vintage stores overseas. She wants to bring her collection somewhere like Italy or Mexico. One of his more immediate goals? Finding a vintage hanger from her grandfather Village Cleaners, another piece of personal fashion history to connect her with the bold individuals who paved the way.

archive workshop

12751 Millennium Drive, Suite 160

beach view

Beginner clothes

351 S. Thomas Street, Suite A2,

Pomona

909-235-6462

debutanteclothing.com

Melrose Trading Post

7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

323-205-5375

melrosetradingpost.org

RetroBlades

retroblades.com

[email protected]

Studio hours: By appointment only