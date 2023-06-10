Ashley Darby Wears Colorful Cutout Birthday Dress: Video





In the summer of 2022, Ashley Darby said in an Instagram post that it was Bad B! tch Summer, further proving her bad female dog to be bona fide with truly jaw-dropping glamour. In a June 2022 snapshot,The Real Housewives of the PotomacThe actor took to social media to show off one of his most stunning makeup looks to date, wearing shimmery gold eyeshadow, black eyeliner and a shimmery pink lip. Her gorgeous tresses were styled into a high, half-up ponytail with long, voluminous waves and face-framing pieces. Slowly but surely transforming me into Darby Barbie, Ashley captioned her photo, giving us the high-octane glamor we didn’t know we needed. Speaking of Barbie vibes, Ashley recently celebrated her 35th birthday with a truly stunning dress, sharing an amazing video via Instagram featuring the soundtrack by Dua Lipas Dance the Night from theBarbiemovie. Let’s break down Ashley’s scorching birthday style: Ashley Darbys Birthday Dress What a night!! Thanks for bringing 35 with me! the mother-of-two captioned the June 9 Instagram video, in which she first strutted down the hallway of her home in Arlington, Va., wearing a head-turning multicolored strapless dress . The sexy sheath, which came in pastel blue, yellow and pink colors, featured a large chest cutout that showed off lots of cleavage and prominent side cutouts that showed off parts of her stomach and back. While Ashleys dress was ankle-length in the back, the front featured a criss-cross pattern that barely covered her body, showing plenty of leg in the process. The Coffee and Love singer accessorized her sizzling style with an oversized pearl necklace and gold and pearl studded hoops. Beige strappy heels further elongated her legs. As for Ashley’s glamour, she had a hairdresser Coreyto thank for her long ombrcaramel curls, whilemakeup machinegave her gorgeous smoky purple eye makeup and dusty pink lip color. Later in her caption, Ashley added how much she treasured[ed] her friends and family for the celebration, which also included an amazing burgundy cake with gold lettering. Holding the cake in the video was AshleysORPcastmate Gizelle Bryant, who was also sure to show off her moves for the fun music video. Selfie without makeup of Ashley Darby While Ashley likes to be glamorous, she is also a lover of natural beauty. Earlier in June, Ashley wrote in a candid Instagram story, Glam is so much fun. Loving your natural self is also amazing. The accompanying photo showed Ashley without makeup showing off her gorgeous freckles. The Maryland resident wore her hair which included curly honey blonde highlights, pairing the casual non-glamorous selfie with a t-shirt.

