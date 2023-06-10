Fashion
Djokovic completes Major 23 as Alcaraz crumbles, faces Ruud in final
PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic took a giant step to win a 23rd men’s Grand Slam trophy with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 Roland Garros semi-final victory over a Carlos Alcaraz sick in a clash of titans that ended disappointingly on Friday.
In Sunday’s title clash, the world number three will face fourth seed Casper Ruud, who stormed into the final for a second consecutive year by thrashing Germany’s 22nd seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 6-0 in a heavy hitting battle. .
Earlier, top-ranked Alcaraz had leveled the competition with Djokovic when disaster struck as the Spaniard limped to his bench holding his right leg at 1-1 in the third set.
As he continued to play, the US Open champion was clearly hampered by cramps but Djokovic was ruthless, losing just one out of 12 matches to advance to the final.
“Honestly, it was very difficult for me. Honestly, I disappointed myself in a match like this,” said Alcaraz, who skipped the Australian Open this year due to a hamstring injury. leggings.
“The first set and the second set were really, really intense and I started having cramps in my arm. At the start of the third set, I started having cramps in all parts of my body, not only in the legs. The arms also, each part of the legs.”
Djokovic will play his 34th Grand Slam final, his seventh at Roland Garros where he won the Mousquetaires Cup twice, in 2016 and 2021.
ULTIMATE TEST
The 36-year-old faced the ultimate test against Alcaraz, who bulldozed through the draw, only for the 20-year-old to collapse abruptly.
“Bad luck for Carlos. Obviously at this level the last thing you want is cramps and physical problems in the later stages of a Grand Slam,” said Djokovic, who was on his 46th half. -final in a major tournament.
“It was probably hard for him to decide whether to pull out or keep going until the last point, but he’s a fighter, so respect him for that.”
The long-awaited clash had started with Djokovic going for the throat and breaking for 3-1 before saving four break points and taking the first set after nearly an hour.
As Mike Tyson watched from the stands, the two exchanged punches and Djokovic was on the ropes in the second set, with Alcaraz playing several spectacular shots.
After an exchange of breaks, the Spaniard leveled the game as Djokovic overcooked a forehand and it appeared the momentum had changed.
“It’s not easy to maintain that intensity,” said Djokovic, who has now won his last 100 Grand Slam matches in which he won the opening set.
“Towards the end of the second set he was the better player. I had to be aggressive, take the ball early, otherwise he would be the most aggressive.
“He’s very quick, very dynamic, so I had to match that and do even better, which was very exhausting.”
It was, however, the young player’s body that capitulated first in a contest that could have been a classic.
RUUD ROLLS
Ruud, who was swept away by Rafa Nadal in straight sets as the Spaniard won his 14th crown on Parisian clay last year, had endured a rocky 2023 season until his return to Roland Garros where he has regained his optimal form.
But the Norwegian, who is chasing a first major, is well aware of the arduous task that awaits him.
“It’s going to be tough this year against Novak. Two of the toughest in history and I’ll be the underdog again,” Ruud said.
“I know Novak is trying to be the biggest. I’m going to do my best. He’s aiming for Grand Slam number 23 and I’m aiming for my first, so there’s a big difference.”
Reporting by Julien Pretot and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Paris; Editing by Christian Radnedge
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
