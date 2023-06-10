London Fashion Week 2023: What you need to know about the format





It’s officially June, which means the fashion world is about to erupt into a frenzy of excitement, as designers prepare to showcase spring/summer collections. It all starts in London; From June 9-12, this year’s menswear-focused London Fashion Week takes sustainability and diversity to the next level. In this hybrid era of fashion, there’s no longer a need to rush for a rarefied in-person ticket; fashion enthusiasts everywhere will be able to stream the shows online for free, so prepare to jump (digitally) across the pond. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter What’s going on with London Fashion Week in June? While London’s biggest spring/summer fashion week takes place in mid-September, their June edition is not to be overlooked. This four-day fashion week will test new formats for future seasons, primarily programs emphasizing the fusion of technology and culture. 2023 June LFW focuses on experimentation, change and innovation, highlighting fashion and culture. To blaze a new trail, LFW June will feel like a cultural programme, comprised of dynamic events exploring the intersection of fashion, technology, creative communities, sustainability and diversity, Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of British FashionCouncil, shared in a press release. This year, the events have been created with explicit attention to small designers, in addition to stalwarts of the classic fashion world, to help ensure that all talent can tell their story to the industry, consumers and the world in general. Additionally, while June LFW will focus on menswear this year, it will remain gender neutral, striving to refocus androgynous and masculine fashion as a means of innovation, creativity and storytelling. Who is exhibiting at London Fashion Week in June? This approach has resulted in a reduced schedule compared to previous iterations of June’s LFWs, but this year’s events are not to be missed. Notable designers include J&M Davidsons Spring/Summer 24, Justin Cassins Autumn/Winter 24, a show by award-winning designer Saul Nash and a presentation of winners from QASIMIs Rising Talent Incubator, an innovative fashion mentorship program in partnership with the androgynous, minimalist brand. Select BFC Colleges Council universities will showcase portfolios of their top fashion design graduates, giving a first look at some of the brightest young stars. There are also a myriad of events beyond the podium, including panel discussions with key industry leaders and cultural initiatives celebrating diversity and sustainability. Two panels to check out are Saturday’s British Fashion Council x The Asian Man: An Exploration Into The Forgotten Style Tribe and Sunday’s BFC x Future of Menswear Panel Discussion. How can I see London Fashion Week? LFW June is a hybrid digital and physical event that aims to make fashion week accessible to everyone. Those hoping to stream the showcases and panels live can see the schedule and more at London Fashion Weeks websitewhile in-person attendees will travel to various locations for the specific shows. What to do outside of traditional shows? Londoners and visitors alike are in for a treat, as in addition to LFW itself, they will have the opportunity to experience London Fashion Weeks Citywide Celebration, an organized program filled with events and activations. From live musical performances and limited edition product deliveries to museum events and discounts galore, there’s no shortage of things to do outside of front row seating.

