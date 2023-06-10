Connect with us

Taylor Swift stepped into the studio in a simple sundress, and this on-sale pick might pass for the singer

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.

<p>Robert O” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/bqjdj5d6n73Od29myURH8A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/a5a0065bc95b57020e1549 ef127b299e”/><noscript><img alt=Robert O” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/bqjdj5d6n73Od29myURH8A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/a5a0065bc95b57020e1549 ef127b299e” class= “caas-img”/>

Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com; Amazon

Taylor Swift has starred in jeweled jumpsuits and princess dresses for the past three months on her Tour of erasbut she was just wearing something much more subtle.

The Anti-Hero singer was spotted walking into a New York recording studio last week in one of the simplest summer styles you’ll find: a long black dress. Swift accessorized her maxi tank dress with a black leather belt, $450 black sandalsone $895 brown shoulder bagand black sunglasses.

<p>Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uyu5UxwNZ8FIJIx1i2ACVg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/d69df35e30f57d61ea01c17d 35efaf5c”/><noscript><img alt=Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uyu5UxwNZ8FIJIx1i2ACVg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/d69df35e30f57d61ea01c17d 35efaf5c” class=”caas -img”/>

Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

It’s well known that a little black dress is a staple in every wardrobe, but a long so is the black dress. You just have to ask Jennifer LopezWHO wore a long black dress in Paris last summer. It’s unclear where the Swifts dress came from, but we’ve found nine similar sleeveless styles you can wear anywhere this season and they’re all under $70.

Black maxi dresses inspired by Taylor Swift

Although white dresses are, naturally, in fashion during the summer, black dresses have many advantages: they are not transparent, they are universally flattering and they hide splashes or perspiration. With a tank top and a straight cut, this long black dress could pass for Swifts and right now it’s on sale for just $24. More … than 3,600 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating, with one deeming it perfect for travel and summer.

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/93stcEZqeENOW6hYxm9IBg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/e1b1b2299317ac297fd4c516 b1d3a450″/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/93stcEZqeENOW6hYxm9IBg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/e1b1b2299317ac297fd4c516 b1d3a450″ class=”caas -img”/>

Buy it! Amazon Essentials Long Tank Dress$23.72 (origin $27.99); amazon.com

This long black dress looks like the previous choice, just with a nipped-in waist for a more flattering fit. It has over 3,600 five-star ratings, and customers call it light and airy, very flattering, and great for a summer day in reviews. They also love how you can dress it up or down.

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3b.cRVYMFMWue5_4WlKuXA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/155c7afde253e7b0a0ebff1b1b 0609b8″/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3b.cRVYMFMWue5_4WlKuXA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/155c7afde253e7b0a0ebff1b1b 0609b8″ class= “caas-img”/>

Buy it! Amazon Essentials Belted Tank Maxi Dress$30.30; amazon.com

If you are looking for something with extra details, this long dress with spaghetti straps has a fun bow tie in the front, this maxi black has a tiered skirt, and this popular choice on Amazon has self-tie straps and a ruffled hem.

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/21oNkuJBpdZgXc_AqgjKXA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/53374a9b592919ec5616 b4c40a7c4746″/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/21oNkuJBpdZgXc_AqgjKXA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/53374a9b592919ec5616 b4c40a7c4746″ class=”caas -img”/>

Buy it! Zesica Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress$44.64 with coupon; amazon.com

Black maxi dresses are essential in everyone’s summer wardrobe, so take inspiration from Taylor Swift and get hooked less than $70 that will never go out of style (get it?).

<p>Nordstrom</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/2opIxf14O4c0rMVGzTU5Ng–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/8482aec2068d286c719b2c 9f1de9bada”/><noscript><img alt=Nordstrom

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/2opIxf14O4c0rMVGzTU5Ng–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/8482aec2068d286c719b2c 9f1de9bada” class=”caas -img”/>

Buy it! Caslon sleeveless jersey maxi dress$39; nordstrom.com

<p>Nordstrom</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/fqYbVJAH2tLkoMKSD.4SDg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/7a057c79bc3f58920a4aadcff b2ee1b2″/><noscript><img alt=Nordstrom

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/fqYbVJAH2tLkoMKSD.4SDg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/7a057c79bc3f58920a4aadcff b2ee1b2″ class= “caas-img”/>

Buy it! Loveappella trapeze maxi dress$44.50 (original $89); nordstrom.com

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NAf38LDF9J.Fqnw6bliU5w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/f2231df82bc95a384bd4a22 5e5295c83″/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NAf38LDF9J.Fqnw6bliU5w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/f2231df82bc95a384bd4a22 5e5295c83″ class= “caas-img”/>

Buy it! The Drop Britt Ruffled Maxi Tent Dress$59.90; amazon.com

<p>Nordstrom</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/k.SUYwT0BwMQbDm3hEDOQg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/8c598f3f7069626ca239a 6247b3386c4″/><noscript><img alt=Nordstrom

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/k.SUYwT0BwMQbDm3hEDOQg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/8c598f3f7069626ca239a 6247b3386c4″ class= “caas-img”/>

Buy it! Loveappella long dress$68; nordstrom.com

<p>Nordstrom</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/E5rR5PxNz4BCGnCKoI9OhA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/c57f1932be0b8589939012 993eeee59b”/><noscript><img alt=Nordstrom

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/E5rR5PxNz4BCGnCKoI9OhA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/c57f1932be0b8589939012 993eeee59b” class=”caas -img”/>

Buy it! Loveappella Tie Front Long Summer Dress$68; nordstrom.com

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/5ebsWz28P8Bt5NBb7PIPrg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/8bd4dd6756a201747f1ec17 9e6bcf6cc”/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/5ebsWz28P8Bt5NBb7PIPrg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/8bd4dd6756a201747f1ec17 9e6bcf6cc” class=”caas -img”/>

Buy it! PrettyGarden Loose Smocked Maxi Dress$42.98; amazon.com

Read the original article at People.

