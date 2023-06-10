Fashion
Taylor Swift stepped into the studio in a simple sundress, and this on-sale pick might pass for the singer
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.
Shop Nine Black Maxi Dresses You’ll Wear All Summer Long From $24
Taylor Swift has starred in jeweled jumpsuits and princess dresses for the past three months on her Tour of erasbut she was just wearing something much more subtle.
The Anti-Hero singer was spotted walking into a New York recording studio last week in one of the simplest summer styles you’ll find: a long black dress. Swift accessorized her maxi tank dress with a black leather belt, $450 black sandalsone $895 brown shoulder bagand black sunglasses.
It’s well known that a little black dress is a staple in every wardrobe, but a long so is the black dress. You just have to ask Jennifer LopezWHO wore a long black dress in Paris last summer. It’s unclear where the Swifts dress came from, but we’ve found nine similar sleeveless styles you can wear anywhere this season and they’re all under $70.
Black maxi dresses inspired by Taylor Swift
Related: Taylor Swift continues to wear brown shoulder bags in the studio and similar styles starting at $14
Although white dresses are, naturally, in fashion during the summer, black dresses have many advantages: they are not transparent, they are universally flattering and they hide splashes or perspiration. With a tank top and a straight cut, this long black dress could pass for Swifts and right now it’s on sale for just $24. More … than 3,600 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating, with one deeming it perfect for travel and summer.
Buy it! Amazon Essentials Long Tank Dress$23.72 (origin $27.99); amazon.com
This long black dress looks like the previous choice, just with a nipped-in waist for a more flattering fit. It has over 3,600 five-star ratings, and customers call it light and airy, very flattering, and great for a summer day in reviews. They also love how you can dress it up or down.
Buy it! Amazon Essentials Belted Tank Maxi Dress$30.30; amazon.com
If you are looking for something with extra details, this long dress with spaghetti straps has a fun bow tie in the front, this maxi black has a tiered skirt, and this popular choice on Amazon has self-tie straps and a ruffled hem.
Buy it! Zesica Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress$44.64 with coupon; amazon.com
Black maxi dresses are essential in everyone’s summer wardrobe, so take inspiration from Taylor Swift and get hooked less than $70 that will never go out of style (get it?).
Buy it! Caslon sleeveless jersey maxi dress$39; nordstrom.com
Buy it! Loveappella trapeze maxi dress$44.50 (original $89); nordstrom.com
Buy it! The Drop Britt Ruffled Maxi Tent Dress$59.90; amazon.com
Buy it! Loveappella long dress$68; nordstrom.com
Buy it! Loveappella Tie Front Long Summer Dress$68; nordstrom.com
Buy it! PrettyGarden Loose Smocked Maxi Dress$42.98; amazon.com
Do you like a bargain? Sign up for the PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up to date with the latest sales, as well as celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
For more People news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter !
Read the original article at People.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/taylor-swift-hit-studio-simple-150000860.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan appoints former US leader to head Turkey’s central bank
- Subject to the UK government’s 122 million recovery action, PPE companies have only 4 million in assets.
- Nushrat Bharuchas Mahindra Thar to Kim Sharmas Tata Nano
- Match fixing scandal reverberates in Chinese snooker halls
- Taylor Swift stepped into the studio in a simple sundress, and this on-sale pick might pass for the singer
- Google details ‘Imagen Editor’ for text-guided image editing
- The 10-year-old steals the car to see his mother
- Research suggests that adolescent binge eating causes long-term brain changes
- What are the lawsuits against Donald Trump?
- ‘Old Gods of Appalachia’ Podcast Live in Boulder, ‘agriCULTURE’ Exhibit Opens in Longmont & More – Boulder Daily Camera
- Who is Spider-Canada from the new movie ‘Spider-Verse’?
- London Fashion Week 2023: What you need to know about the format