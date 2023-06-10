Djokovic in perfect spot after crashing Alcaraz party





[1/5] Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 9, 2023 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain pose for a photo before their semi-final match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic was in a perfect spot on Friday after his long-awaited French Open semi-final clash against a cramped Carlos Alacaraz ended abruptly and left him with a record 23rd Grand Slam men’s title within reach. distance. The highly anticipated contest between the world number one and the two-time Roland Garros champion has suddenly come to an end after two high-octane sets – the kind of feeling you get in a nightclub when the music is turned off and the lights are on. “Obviously it was a big win today in circumstances that were obviously a bit strange, especially in the third and fourth. But a win is a win,” Djokovic told a news conference. after his 46th semi-final in a major tournament. On Sunday he will face Norway’s Casper Ruud, last year’s runner-up, or Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who is also looking to become the first man to win every Grand Slam at least three times. Being at the foot of the winner’s platform in Paris is enough for Djokovic, who will start Sunday’s confrontation as a big favorite. “I’m putting myself in another really ideal position to win a Grand Slam. That’s basically what still motivates me when I wake up in the morning and think about the season and the things I want to accomplish,” he said. -he declares. “I’m really just thinking about winning another Grand Slam title here on Sunday, and I’m so close. I know it. I know the feeling. I’ve had that feeling many times in my career. “So I know how I have to manage myself, my emotions, my day tomorrow and the day after, and approach the final in the best possible way.” This will be Djokovic’s 34th Grand Slam final and although he struggled against Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2021 to win his second title in Paris and will be under huge pressure, the Serb knows he will leave with a slight advantage . “The pressure is always on my shoulders, so it won’t be any different. But it’s part of my sport, part of my life. I’ll be playing against someone who has already made a Grand Slam final, either Casper Ruud or Zverev , both played in the final but they never won a title,” he said. “But again, experience on my side, but does it win games? I don’t think so. I just have to recover well, be ready for another long battle, and, you know, after the final , if I win, let’s talk about history.” And the music will be back on and the lights off at the disco. Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

