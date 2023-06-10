Curators delighted to add Chanel’s 1926 little black dress to the exhibition

Beyond The Little Black Dress, which will launch at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh next month, will bring together over 60 looks from collections and designers around the world.

It opens with a long-sleeved black day dress designed by Gabrielle Coco Chanel in 1926, which was hailed by American Vogue as the dress that everyone will wear.

The silk crepe dress is on loan from the Kunstgewerbemuseum (Museum of Decorative Arts) in Berlin.

The dress is on display as part of the Beyond The Little Black Dress exhibition (Jane Barlow/PA)

Georgina Ripley, Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Design at the National Museums Scotland, said: The dress is incredibly important anyway on its own merit, but for our exhibition it is really essential because we are opening the exhibition with the idea that it’s sort of the birth of the little black dress.

The well-known story in fashion history is that Chanel is the inventor of the little black dress and 1926 is the date, and it is because a very simple day dress with long sleeves in crepe from Silk China was featured in American Vogue in the October edition. and he called this dress the dress that everyone will wear.

The dress we lent to the Berlin museum isn’t the exact dress that was featured in that Vogue article, but it’s the exact same style, made from the same type of fabric, and it’s incredibly rare to find really a black day. dresses of this date in the collections.

It was amazing for us to be able to locate one, to be able to tell this really important story in the history of the little black dress.

Vogue compared the dress to Henry Ford’s Model T motor car, linking it to the idea of ​​democratizing fashion, although it would always have been very expensive and only affordable for the wealthy.

The dress was inspired by the functionality of men’s clothing and clothing worn by people working in the service industry, such as maids and store clerks.

Chanel contemporary Paul Poiret described the style as things of luxury poverty that had humble origins elevated to couture-style clothing.

While black was already in fashion before 1926 and other little black dresses had been created, something about Chanel’s design was considered an important moment in the modernization of women’s fashion.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was pushed back due to Covid, and curators were delighted to be able to borrow the dress from the Berlin museum again this year.

Ms Ripley said: It’s such a natural place to start this story because it’s known in fashion history and we also wanted to face it head on that it’s really just a moment that was chosen like the origin of the little black dress, but it would be really strange to tell this story without having this dress.

We had our hearts set on telling the story in this way and opening with this dress, so we were thrilled that we were able to complete this mission.

The exhibition examines fashion across the decades, from early pieces by Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Jean Muir to contemporary designers and brands such as Gareth Pugh, Simone Rocha and Off-White.

Areas of the exhibition are dedicated to showcasing black British designers whose work explores both blackness in terms of identity and the role color plays in creating a futuristic sci-fi aesthetic .

It also considers how perceptions of the color black differ in a global context.

The exhibition runs from July 1 to October 29.