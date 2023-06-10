Lane wins the PGA TOUR Canada card in dramatic fashion





COURTENAY, British Columbia Former App State Men’s Golf Player Jack Lane earned a PGA TOUR Canada card with partially exempt status thanks to a solid finish on Friday two solid finishes, in effect to conclude the circuit’s 72-hole qualifying tournament. After three straight rounds of 71, Lane was tied for 24th in the field of 117 players with 18 holes to play, he shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to post an 8-under total of 280. put Lane in a four-way tie for ninth place. Golfers finishing 2nd through 10th (excluding ties) earn Tour Exempt status (until a reshuffle occurs about halfway through the season), while golfers finishing 11th 30th (with ties) get conditional membership with no guaranteed playing opportunities. Getting a top-30 finish was cause for celebration, but a top-10 finish is even more valuable. Lane competed in and won a four-way elimination that took place to determine the critical ninth and 10th places. Jack Lane gets her @PGATOURCanada card on the playoff third hole with a par pic.twitter.com/lCPvxBmxQj PGA TOUR Canada – Fortinet Cup (@PGATOURCanada) June 10, 2023 A disqualifying par from a player left Lane among three birdie-birders who qualified for a second playoff hole, and he made a mid-range birdie putt as all three golfers moved on to a third playoff hole. Lane delivers in the clutch! pic.twitter.com/oPAPAgmrci PGA TOUR Canada – Fortinet Cup (@PGATOURCanada) June 10, 2023 Lane clinched his Tour card by paring on the third hole of the playoffs as the other two golfers bogeyed. In the final round, Lane played his first 10 holes at 5 under and finished with eight straight pars. Only four players on the court had a higher score in the final round than Lane. A native of British Columbia, Lane played at App State from 2019-22 and finished his career with an average of 72.91. He won back-to-back medals in his last fall with the Mountaineers. The PGA TOUR Canada, along with the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, are PGA TOUR-sanctioned international tours that provide access to the Korn Ferry Tour and are part of the journey to the PGA TOUR. There are nine tournaments on the 2023 schedule leading up to the Fortinet Cup championship in early September. Beginning in February 2024, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamérica will merge to form PGA Tour Americas, which will host 16 events in Latin America, Canada and the United States through September of the same year.

