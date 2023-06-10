Natalie Portman looks airy in floral dress and sun hat at French Open 2023





This star’s look is a summer grand slam. Natalie Portman looked tennis-ready in a straw sun hat and floral dress as she attended the 2023 French Open in Paris on Wednesday amid cheating rumors surrounding her husband, Benjamin Millepied. The ‘Black Swan’ star, 42, stepped out in a short, swingy dress by French designer Claudie Pierlot, wearing a beige, purple and yellow wrap style from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Although her exact cotton poplin dress is no longer available, the style is still offered in a bright blue tint ($240, originally $300). Portman wore her wedding ring despite the rumors surrounding her marriage. SplashNews.com She accessorized with black wedge espadrilles and a Dior bag. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com The actress cheered during the sunny match. WireImage She kept the French designer’s theme alive with a Christian Dior sun hat, wearing the brand’s $890 wide-brimmed straw style with a ribbon band. The Dior ambassador shaded her eyes with a pair of dark glasses cat eye sunglasses ($515) from Ahlem and donned black peep toe sneakers and a black Dior handbag ($3,900). Her sparkling 4-carat engagement ring was also on display following rumors that ballet dancer Millepied who married the Oscar winner in 2012 cheated on her with a 25-year-old woman named Camille Tienne. Portman looked all smiles in the quarterfinals. Best picture / BACKGRID The couple attended the premiere of “Carmen” at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Getty Images Millepied was spotted attending the screening of her debut film, “Carment,” in Paris on June 8. Stream Images / MEGA For more Page Six style… They haven’t broken up and are trying to work things out, a source told Page Six last week. Ben does everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family. The star certainly looked indifferent as she watched the match between Coco Gauff and Iga witek on Wednesday, beaming as she cheered on the American and Polish tennis stars. Personal issues aside, Portman certainly comes up with some great summer looks.

