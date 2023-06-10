Fashion
Florida repeats as NCAA men’s track champion; Texas gets a taste of the SEC
Even though Texas remains over a year away from rejoining the SEC, it looks like the Longhorns can’t escape a recall.
The latest came on the final day of men’s competition at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at Myers Stadium. As the Texas men made a minimal ripple, the SEC wave crashed through the competition. Florida won the competition in spectacular fashion by winning gold in the final event, the 1,600 meter relay. The Gators finished with 57 points, Arkansas had 53 to finish second, and LSU had 43 to finish fourth.
Stanford, Texas’ arch-nemesis in the Directors’ Cup, smashed the SEC podium by finishing third with 44 points.
Florida coach Mike Holloway told reporters after the game that the additions of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC would not change his program, which he has led to six outdoor national titles over the course of of the past 12 years as well as five indoor championships.
I am often asked the question, what is your favorite championship? said Holloway. The next.
More:The best for last: In her last attempt at the long jump, Texas’ Ackelia Smith wins NCAA gold
Texas Tech relied on its sprinters while representing the Big 12 and Texas State with a sixth-place finish of 34.5 points. That total would have been even higher had the Raiders’ 400-meter relay team not been disqualified after winning the Tigers’ signature event.
A controversial finish
Texas Techs Courtney Lindsey passed SEC bests to win the 100 in 9.89 seconds, and he said the gold helped ease the frustration of his teams being disqualified in the 400 relay.
My mindset was that we had to get points, Lindsey said. We were very disappointed (about the DQ), but I had to keep my head focused and go out there and try to score for my team. I tried to win and that’s what I did.”
The racetrack is as much a Southern tradition as pulled pork, Bojangles cookies and national football titles. Arkansas leads all schools with 37 total championships, followed by LSU with 32. Arkansas men and women won the indoor title earlier this season, and Arkansas women could get a double-double if they can catch Texas in Saturday’s NCAA track final.
Florida now has 15 national track titles, including back-to-back men’s outdoor titles.
Yusuf Bizimana spotlights Texas’ small male contingent
Texas only reached the final in three events on the final day of men’s competition, but still finished 13th overall with 18 points. Decathlete Leo Neugebauer accounted for 10 of those points in his record-breaking performance with the gold medal, and Yusuf Bizimana grabbed a second medal for Texas clocking 1:45.74 in the 800.
Georgia freshman sensation Will Sumner won the 800m with a time of 1:44.26, the fastest 800m time ever recorded at Myers Stadium.
It’s honestly just amazing, Sumner said. I came here knowing that if I did everything right this would happen, but being able to do it is another thing.
Bizimana, a Briton who hopes to qualify for the next Summer Olympics in Paris, said this could be his last collegiate encounter. He was receiving treatment after Saturday’s race and could not be reached for immediate comment. His teammate Crayton Carrozza finished last in 1:47.23.
Texan discus thrower Jeremiah Nubbe, who grew up in the shadow of Mount Rainier in Washington and majored in aerospace engineering, certainly showed he could make things fly by throwing a personal best 190 feet, 1 inch for finish 15th. This mark failed to qualify the freshman for the final round, but it bodes well for the future; Nubbe was one of two freshmen to qualify for the championship competition.
In the high jump, second-placed Texas student Sam Hurley finished tied for 14th with a 6-11 jump.
In the women’s heptathlon, Texas junior Kristine Blazevica will enter Saturday’s final in sixth place with 3,559 points.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.statesman.com/story/sports/college/track-field/2023/06/09/florida-repeats-as-ncaa-track-mens-champions-as-texas-gets-taste-of-sec/70308466007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Florida repeats as NCAA men’s track champion; Texas gets a taste of the SEC
- Boris Johnson quits MP after learning he will be punished for misleading Parliament
- AMC Entertainment (AMC) Surpasses Stock Gains: What You Need to Know
- ‘Breaking Bad’ actor dies at 52 of heart attack
- Big 12 football schedules create a major imbalance | West Virginia college sports
- Natalie Portman looks airy in floral dress and sun hat at French Open 2023
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg comments on Apples Visions Pro VR headset, says the gadget has no notable innovations
- Apartment on the bridge for sale at $250,000 and in high demand
- Earthquake Hits J&K District, Ladakh – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | tourism
- Arvind Kejriwal seeks review of High Court order, June 30 hearing
- The government will respect the decision of the deputy extending the mandate of the KPK
- Bollywood actor Kajol takes a break from social media: Here are 5 other celebs who did the same – Up News Info