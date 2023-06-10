Jennifer Atilmile is passionate about sustainability and labor rights in the fashion industry

Jennifer Atilmile was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated A rookie in the swimsuit number SI 2023, Jennifer Atilmile has been in the modeling industry for years, but the 32-year-old opted to further her education before going full-time. Since then, she has worked with brands like Victorias Secret, MERIT and Clarins. Atilmile is a graduate of Monash University in Melbourne, where she obtained a double master’s degree in international relations and journalism. While in college, she wrote her thesis on the ethical rights of female garment workers in the fashion industry, a subject she continues to speak passionately about today. We recently caught up with Atilmile at the magazine’s launch week events at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, Florida, where she shared more about her stance on ethical fashion and labor law. I talk so much about the ethical treatments of work and workers’ rights, fair wages, and I think that kind of transcends everything that’s going on right now, especially even in Hollywood and the writers’ strike, he explains. -She. Everyone just asks for a fair wage. Why can’t the people who make our clothes also get fair wages, especially when it comes to women of color and from lower socioeconomic backgrounds? Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/fBh8QDL8sQsqohjvWoyvIg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/6881b600deba3 38b658d2125db01ed44″ class=” caas -img”/> Jennifer Atilmile was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Denimcratic. Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated See Jennifer Atilmiles’ full SI 2023 swimwear gallery here. Atilmile admits that as a model she is part of a polluting industry, with the fashion sector actually contributing up to 10% of global carbon emissions every year. With this awareness in mind, she likes to shop vintage in order to avoid fast fashion, which often involves poor working and environmental conditions. Depop and Vestiaire Collective are two of his favorites but again, Atilmile knows vintage shopping isn’t a viable option for everyone. Being able to buy vintage is not a luxury [thats affordable] to all. If you’re from a lower socio-economic background, you kind of have to lean into fast fashion because that’s all you can afford, she says. If you are a plus size woman, you can only turn to fast fashion because many stores still do not stock [an inclusive range of] sizes. It’s this weird ethical question of, well, we have to include everyone, but also not everyone can access the privilege of shopping sustainably. The story continues One of Atilmiles’ favorite vintage fashion finds is a 1991 Versace gown once worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer, which she says perfectly encapsulates her mermaid princess vibe. It’s also why I love vintage fashion because there really is a unique style that comes with being a vintage shopper because not everyone has [that item], she says. You are not part of the mainstream, you are very unique and your own person. Be sure to follow SI Swimsuit on YouTube!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/jennifer-atil-mile-gets-passionate-155353184.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos