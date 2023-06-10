I am demoralized by the fashion landscape: cult designer Martine Rose | Fashion

MEnswear trends such as track tops and weird sneakers can often be attributed to a combination of social media, celebrities and kismet. But another factor links them: designer Martine Rose.

The 42-year-old, born in London, may not be a household name like Ralph Lauren or Giorgio Armani, but she has a bigger influence on what fashionable young men wear in 2023. Having designed menswear since 2007, she’s been responsible for some of the most outlandish trends ranging from gorpcore (hiking gear for people who don’t hike) to Justin Biebers wide leg jeans. His climbing collection and his cult football shirt based on the 1992 Liverpool jersey are already five years old. Last year, a heeled version of Nikes Shox sneakers, perhaps the weirdest of weird shoes, became the go-to trainer among the fashion crowd and sneakerheads alike.

Martine Rose Spring/Summer 2023 Photo: PR IMAGE

Slowly but surely, his name enters the whole world. She designed her version of the Nikes England replica shirt in 2021 ahead of the Women’s Euros, and another project with the sportswear giant is coming this summer. Thanks, too, in part to having Drake model for a pandemic collection, Kendrick Lamar wearing it on tour last year, and a new role as guest creative director for Clarks footwear for Spring/Summer 2024, his show will be the ticket. this month’s hottest London Fashion Week menswear shows.

Roses clothing has always been worn by both men and women. Hailey Bieber and Rihanna are fans, as is artist Martine Syms, but Rose still calls herself a menswear designer. I’m definitely not saying asexual, she said. It’s so asexual. She likes men wearing women’s clothing and vice versa, but says men’s clothing settings are attractive when she designs. It’s not to make me look really cool, but I like breaking the rules, she said. And there are plenty of men’s clothing rules.

Martine Rose fall/winter 2023

In terms of British menswear, Rose knows his stuff. She was a guest designer at Florences Pitti Uomo in January, a big deal in the industry. And although Pharrell Williams was named creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton in February, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh, Rose had been tipped to take on the role.

Although she doesn’t speak specifically about Williams’ new role at Louis Vuitton, she, along with many in the industry, worries about the move to celebrities, rather than trained designers, being named creative director of major brands (Dua Lipas’ recent collection with the Versace and Guccis collection with Harry Styles were unique, but may be part of a larger trend). I wonder what the shape of it all is, what are the indicators [are], she says. It’s been a few years with the vaguely famous thing and I wonder what this indicates for the future.

I meet Rose in her studio in London. Unlike members of her famous fanbase, she prefers to stay away from the spotlight. His London studio is not in the typical creative hubs of Dalston or Peckham. Instead, it’s in Crouch Hill, an area populated by thirtysomethings in Lucy & Yak overalls. Inside, Rose is working on a fitting for her June show, wearing a tee from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection emblazoned with the phrase Eager Beaver and combat pants.

Martine Rose Spring/Summer 2023

Cultural markers range from a poster of George Michael in the restroom to moodboards featuring bikers. Rose says she doesn’t really do themes. The images of the bikers refer to the cut of a jacket from the new collection. It’s based on these guys sitting on motorcycles and what it does to the shoulders, she explains.

Roses’ attraction to what she has previously described as bullshit is reminiscent of designer Miuccia Prada. Both thrive on challenging the idea of ​​good taste, taking things that are anything but, and turning them into the height of fashion.

I like people being able to recognize something they have, explains Rose. It must be familiar and yet extinct. She praises an outfit she made for Lamar to wear to the Grammys in February as a computer consultant.

Working with Lamar was a highlight: I underestimated [how I would feel] when he came out [wearing her outfit at his show in November], she says. After the concert, the situation changed. Eight tequilas down, we were in this funny little line to say hello. He was very polite and shook hands with many people. And then he turned to me. And it was like [cartoon voice]: cuddly!

Kendrick Lamar wears Martine Rose to receive Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards in February 2023. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Growing up in Croydon, with her family in Clapham, Rose spent a lot of time with her grandparents in Tooting. They emigrated from Jamaica in the 1950s. [It] was the central house, which was very common for the West Indian community, she said. [My grandmother] had a big house because it was hard to rent, being Black and being first generation Everyone lived there at one time or another. It was a haven, a safe place and also a fun place. I think that really influenced me.