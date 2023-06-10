Fashion
Victoria Beckham brutally mocked by fashion fans for designing ‘knitted underwear’
‘It’s a joke, isn’t it?!’ Victoria Beckham is brutally mocking fashion fans for designing clothes that look like knitted UNDERWEAR (and some say their grandmas might want a pair!)
Victoria Beckham has been mocked for selling what looks like knitted panties as part of her new fashion range.
The former Spice Girl, 49, unveiled the underwear as part of the Victoria Beckham Pre-Spring Summer 2024 collection.
The fashion designer shared two photos on her Instagram account of a model wearing woolen underwear – which is meant to be worn instead of a skirt or pants.
The item, which will be available for purchase starting in the fall, has not yet received a price.
However, regardless of the price, fan responses in the comments below the photo suggest that they won’t be rushing to buy wool panties.
In one image, the woman teamed gray knit underwear with a cream and beige cable knit sweater, a green bag and over the knee socks
In one image, the woman teamed gray knit underwear with a cream and beige cable knit sweater, a green bag and over the knee socks.
In a second photo, another model is wearing navy wool pants, which she paired with a dark blue sweater, gray over the knee socks, a large bag and heels.
One user said, “Knit underwear. Interesting,” while another said in disbelief: “Wool panties.
A third writes: “Like any sane person would wear that.”
A fourth exclaimed: “It’s a joke, right?”
Another commented: “If it’s fashion I don’t want it… But my grandma might.”
The mother-of-four – who is married to soccer legend David Beckham, 48 – has transformed her fashion brand after years in the red.
It has stores all over the world, such as in London, New York and a flagship store in Mayfair.
It was reported in March that revenue rose 42% to 58 million.
On its website, it says: “Founded in 2008 with a collection of dresses celebrated for their fit and fit, Victoria Beckham’s eponymous label forms the foundation of modern women’s wardrobe; versatile and portable yet grounded in modernity with sophisticated ease.
In a second photo, another model is wearing navy wool pants, which she teamed with a dark blue sweater, gray socks above the knee, a large bag and heels
Posh Spice showed off her new collection – which goes on sale this fall – on Instagram, but the mesh underwear didn’t go over well with her fans
Victoria recently showed off one of her own creations on her Instagram, as she posed in a sizzling white dress
Victoria showed off one of her own creations on her Instagram recently, as she posed in a sizzling white dress.
She looked amazing in the backless dress which sports a white backless top and a black bias cut skirt with a small train.
The former singer added a caption saying: ‘This is one of my favorite pieces from my new season collection.
‘Who doesn’t love a backless dress!! I love how refined, sexy and playful it is.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12176847/Victoria-Beckham-brutally-mocked-fashion-fans-designing-knitted-underwear.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australian team charged with ‘ball tampering’ against Kohli, Pujara with evidence | Cricket
- Victoria Beckham brutally mocked by fashion fans for designing ‘knitted underwear’
- Interview with Ad Safety Director Alejandro Borgia
- Imran Khan was released on bail for murder
- Vivek Agnihotri asks why Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy, made on a budget of Rs 200 cr, is being broadcast for free: ‘Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction’
- Stocks in the current market rally may have become too expensive
- Google’s Secure AI Framework: Good start, but more work ahead
- AirTags donated to the earthquake relief program were sold by officials instead
- Boris Johnson is asking Parliament for time at the moment and that is causing problems for Sunak
- Top 5 Bollywood Franchises Ruined By Big Superstars Like Salman Khan, John Abraham and…
- Campbell and Harrison earn All-America Honorable Mention Honors at NCAA Outdoor Championships
- I am demoralized by the fashion landscape: cult designer Martine Rose | Fashion