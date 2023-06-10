Victoria Beckham brutally mocked by fashion fans for designing ‘knitted underwear’

Victoria Beckham has been mocked for selling what looks like knitted panties as part of her new fashion range.

The former Spice Girl, 49, unveiled the underwear as part of the Victoria Beckham Pre-Spring Summer 2024 collection.

The fashion designer shared two photos on her Instagram account of a model wearing woolen underwear – which is meant to be worn instead of a skirt or pants.

The item, which will be available for purchase starting in the fall, has not yet received a price.

However, regardless of the price, fan responses in the comments below the photo suggest that they won’t be rushing to buy wool panties.

In one image, the woman teamed gray knit underwear with a cream and beige cable knit sweater, a green bag and over the knee socks

In a second photo, another model is wearing navy wool pants, which she paired with a dark blue sweater, gray over the knee socks, a large bag and heels.

One user said, “Knit underwear. Interesting,” while another said in disbelief: “Wool panties.

A third writes: “Like any sane person would wear that.”

A fourth exclaimed: “It’s a joke, right?”

Another commented: “If it’s fashion I don’t want it… But my grandma might.”

The mother-of-four – who is married to soccer legend David Beckham, 48 – has transformed her fashion brand after years in the red.

It has stores all over the world, such as in London, New York and a flagship store in Mayfair.

It was reported in March that revenue rose 42% to 58 million.

On its website, it says: “Founded in 2008 with a collection of dresses celebrated for their fit and fit, Victoria Beckham’s eponymous label forms the foundation of modern women’s wardrobe; versatile and portable yet grounded in modernity with sophisticated ease.

Posh Spice showed off her new collection – which goes on sale this fall – on Instagram, but the mesh underwear didn’t go over well with her fans

Victoria recently showed off one of her own creations on her Instagram, as she posed in a sizzling white dress

She looked amazing in the backless dress which sports a white backless top and a black bias cut skirt with a small train.

The former singer added a caption saying: ‘This is one of my favorite pieces from my new season collection.

‘Who doesn’t love a backless dress!! I love how refined, sexy and playful it is.