Top Chinese state-owned company executive sacked after scandal exposed, but mistress dress gets buzz





Their affair had been talked about in China, but it was the mistress’s dress that stole the show. A top executive of state-owned China National Petroleum (CNPC) lost his job on Wednesday after a video of him holding hands with a much younger woman while shopping in downtown Chengdu was gone viral. The woman was not his wife, a fact that led to the downfall of executives. But it’s what the woman was wearing, a form-fitting sundress with pink, yellow and blue floral prints that drew oohs and aahs, and sent online sales of the dress skyrocketing. Chinese netizens have taken to calling it the mistress or the dismissal dress. Mr. Hu Jiyong, former general manager of CNPC subsidiary Beijing Huanqiu Construction, and Ms. Dong Sijin, a colleague of his, were spotted in a popular shopping district in Chengdu this week by a street photographer. A short clip of Mr Hu in a matching pink polo shirt and Ms Dong walking hand in hand was posted on TikToks’ Chinese sibling Douyin on Wednesday and quickly garnered millions of views. A few hours after the video was released, CNPC released a statement saying that Mr. Hu had been fired. Ms. Dong was also released. But that hasn’t stopped profanity online. Some said Ms. Dong’s father was himself a senior CNPC executive, and Ms. Dong was known for her social media posts that showed her taste for expensive designer bags and luxurious vacations. Netizens noted that she was carrying a Lady Dior handbag which sells for around S$8,000 in the video. But it was the infamous dress that stood out. Online sleuths soon learned that the dress was being sold by a seller on online shopping platform Taobao for 618 yuan (S$116). On the same day Mr. Hus and Ms. Dong’s video was released, some 1,000 units of the dress were sold, elevating the item to the top of Taobao’s hot list. By Thursday, 4,000 units had been sold. Overwhelmed by the sudden interest, the Taobao seller told customers to shop rationally. But the mistress dress has also sparked fierce debate online. Why would anyone want to dress like a mistress? The craze for it really reflects a moral decline in our society, one Weibo user lamented. Another person thought the dress was a little tacky. One fan, however, wrote: Every dress is probably worn by a mistress at some point. The dress is innocent!

