



With all he does for the family, Dad deserves a little comfort. Whether it’s sore feet, upgrading your wardrobe, or needing a pair to easily slip into the TSA line, a pair of high-quality, cushioned shoes are a must-have for any figure. of dad in your life.

Ahead of Father’s Day, you can snag great deals on comfortable sneakers from popular brands like Adidas, Skechers, On Running and more starting at just $22. From a pair of cole haan golf shoes which are nearly 45% off the classic New Balance dad shoe that provide the ultimate in comfort, we’ve rounded up 12 top-rated styles that you can buy from retailers like Amazon, Zappos, REI, Nordstrom, and more.

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe Amazon



Available in over 30 colors, this breathable mesh sneaker has a snug, sock-like feel, so it supports running and is comfortable for lounging. many fans writing they bought several pairs and delirium that they last a while even with daily use. For optimal cushioning, the shoes feature Adidas’ comfortable Cloudfoam midsole to ensure that their feet stay comfortable all day long.

Buy: amazon.comfrom $35 (originally $65)

Sneaker Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand II cole hann



Featuring great cushioned soles and an upper made from durable materials, these stylish sneakers give dad an elevated look. Uniquely, the lightweight sole is made from at least 25% natural dandelion rubber. The shoes are available in two widths: medium and wide.

Buy: nordstrom.comfrom $91 (instead of $140)

Hoka Clifton 8 Disappointed



Featuring a plush sockliner, these low-top sneakers are designed for runners and casual wearers. They’re padded around the ankle and under the tongue for comfort, while rubber protects the heel and toe. One owner, who works in the medical field, said these Hokas helped stop swelling and pain, while others agreed that these shoes were so light and comfortable.

Buy: zappos.com And www.hoka.comfrom $112 (originally $140)



New Balance 577v1 Zappos



True dad shoes, these New Balance trainers have a stabilizing outsole and cushioned footbed for comfortable walks around the neighborhood. One owner said he stood on concrete for 8 hours a day and loved the shoe, which comes in four widths – narrow, medium, wide and extra-wide. The lace-up walking shoes have a durable leather upper and a padded collar and tongue.

Buy: amazon.comfrom $65 (originally $85)

Wool Allbirds Espadrilles REI



Not only are these Allbirds sneakers machine washable, but they’re also delightfully comfortable and stylish, according to the owners. They have a cushioned midsole and are made from thermo-regulating merino wool to keep dad’s feet cool. These shoes are made from a variety of durable, carbon-negative materials, so it can feel good to wear them too.

Buy: rei.comfrom $77 (originally $110)

Adidas Court Team Bounce 2.0 Zappos



Versatile trainers designed for exercise and everyday life, these shoes have a very soft insole, a raised round toe and a lace-up closure. They also have a heel tab to ensure they slip on easily, making them a great choice for a quick and easy trip to the airport.

Buy: zappos.comfrom $70 (originally $85)

Mevlzz Men’s Slip On Running Shoes Amazon



Available in several neutral colors and bright red, these practical and affordable slip-ons are comfortable enough to stand on for hours. A critic rented they are very easy to put on and take off. Plus, there’s little break-in time needed, and the tongue and collar are padded to protect the ankle.

Buy: amazon.comfrom $22 (originally $30)

Cole Haan Men’s GrandPro Crew Golf Shoe Zappos



If the dad in your life is an avid golfer, love these Cole Haan golf shoes, which have awesome traction, insole cushioning, and a sustainably constructed upper and sole. Rather than spikes, they feature a stable zoned rubber outsole that grips the green plus, making it easier for Dad to grab a drink at the clubhouse when the rounds end.

Buy: colehaan.comfrom $90 (originally $160)

Ecco Soft 7 City Trainers Zappos



These leather sneakers are a treasured addition to any dad’s wardrobe. With a full-grain leather upper and partial leather lining, the shoes fit is comfortable, and a removable leather insole and lace-up closure help it find the best fit. The sneakers are available in several neutral colors, including black, white and two shades of brown.

Buy: zappos.comfrom $116 (originally $170)

Skechers Relaxed Fit Elent-Mosen Zappos



Whether the dad in your life likes spending time on the water or not, these canvas boat shoes from Skechers are a sturdy and refreshing choice. The cooling memory foam cushioned insole and breathable fabric lining keep his feet cool and sweat-free, and the woven canvas upper and shock-absorbing midsole are roomy yet supportive. A carrier even wore them comfortably for over two years and said they were still strong, a testament to the high quality construction.

Buy: zappos.com And amazon.comfrom $49 (originally $65)

Steve Madden Mens Fenta Fashion Trainers Zappos



Reviewers rave these casual dress sneakers are very comfortable and work with a variety of outfits. They are made with a textile upper, lightly cushioned insole and rubber sole. Choose from chambray material or faux leather material.

Buy: zappos.comfrom $50 (originally $60)

Akk Memory Foam Walking Shoes Amazon



Available in over a dozen colors, these super light walking shoes have plush, moisture-wicking insoles and a breathable mesh upper. One owner even wore them on a cruise while recovering from Achilles surgery and revealed they were pleasantly surprised by their comfort and quality. They have a non-slip grain on the sole to prevent slipping as well.

Buy: amazon.comfrom $40 (originally $46)

