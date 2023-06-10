A guide to Italy’s dazzling Lake Como

. Getty

Italy’s Lake Como is one of those magical destinations that exceeds expectations with its villas worthy of a Renaissance painting, manicured gardens and wooden speedboats skirting a 29-mile body of water. long. Also, George Clooney. From the best villas to al fresco dining, here’s an insider’s guide to dazzling Lake Como.

Emirates offers Premium Economy an upgrade to first class

. emirates airlines

Emirates Airlines recently unveiled its glamorous new premium economy class with many first class touches borrowed from its first class cabin. The new premium economy class features wider leather seats with footrests, separate check-in and the carrier’s signature Chandon Vintage Brut Champagne.

Into the glamorous world of destination fashion shows

. Gucci

Have you always dreamed of being in the front row of the most chic fashion shows in the world? Luxury brands are now hauling their runways to exotic destinations and spending small fortunes flying influencers, press and VIP clients to check out these lavish productions. Beyond the show itself, guests are usually invited to intimate dinners and have the opportunity to meet senior brand executives. From a Gucci in Seoul to a Dior in Giza, Egypt, here’s what you need to know about the glamorous world of destination fashion shows.

travel wisely

. Getty

Airline ticket prices are up about 25% from last summer, and much of the cost hike is buried in hidden fees and extras. Carriers usually tout a low base fare on their sites, tricking you into thinking you’re getting a deal, and then start racking up baggage surcharges, a bigger seat, bonus miles, and the like. Here’s what you need to know to avoid airfare.

The best aerial cuisine in the world according to a chef

. Turkish Airlines

Airline food has seen a major revolution over the past decade, says Dennis Littley, a classically trained chef and food blogger behind Ask Chef Dennis. From local ingredients to bespoke menus, airlines are transforming in-flight meals into unique dining experiences. From Singapore Airlines Book the Cook deals to the Turkish Airlines Flying Chef program, feast on the airline’s finest dishes.