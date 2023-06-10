Best Crochet Dresses for Women: How to Wear and Style the Crochet Trend





Summer fashion is all about effortless, breathable outfits that are as chic and fun as they are comfortable. So it's no surprise that crochet makes a regular comeback every year as warmer weather arrives, because while you might think crochet is a fabric that belongs exclusively to cozy blankets and woven cardigans, it's is actually a dream material for spring and summer, especially in the form of a crochet dress. Crochet dresses are an easy choice for summer wear; they're playful and beachy without looking messy. Loose knit versions have long been a popular choice for swimwear, but there are also plenty of stylish crochet dresses that are perfect for a day at the office, a breezy lunch, or even a dressier cocktail party. While crochets with a looser knit are best for the beach, you can still wear a slip underneath or opt for a cheeky sheer aesthetic. There's a crochet dress for every occasion and every style preference, whether you're looking for a minimalist monochrome maxi, a long-sleeved tunic, a bare-legged mini or a bold cut-out dress. Pair it with simple sandals for a day at the beach, feminine flats if you're heading to work, or a strappy heel for a more elegant vibe. Below, check out the most stylish crochet dresses to buy now. The best crochet dresses The most stylish crochet summer dresses. Reformation. Reformation Nolan Open Knit Jumper Dress A sleeveless cream-colored crochet midi dress is a classic dress you'll wear all season long. $278, shop now

Gaia Cult. Cult Gaia Silena Crochet Knit Midi Dress This crocheted blue dress is perfect as a sultry cover-up by the pool, or slip on a slip (or just some daring undies) and wear it on the town. $698, shop now

The Double J. La DoubleJ Happy Hour Halter Neck Crocheted Cotton Dress A crochet halter dress is the answer to all your hazy summer day dressing woes. $776, shop now

To hit. Bash Jesse Dress Update your sundress situation in this adorable crochet halter top, which has a high neckline and a fully open back. $295, shop now

Rio Farm. Farm Rio striped crochet dress Embrace the 70s vibe in this wrap mini dress with a v-neck and super flattering belted waist. $250, shop now

Savannah Morrow. + Net Sustain Tiva Savannah Morrow crocheted pima cotton maxi dress This fitted nude maxi has a daring cut-out midriff and open back; wear it as a stylish crochet cover-up over your swimsuit or wear it alone for a daring night out. $595, shop now

Staud. Staud Psychedelic Crochet Dress Go for a retro aesthetic in this midi crochet mod, featuring 70s granny squares. $395, shop now

Missoni. Missoni – Asymmetric striped crochet-knit maxi dress with cutouts Bring on the glamor in this sophisticated one-shoulder Missoni maxi. Wear it as a ridiculously chic beach cover-up or accessorize it with metallic heels and a clutch for a more upscale occasion. $865, shop now

PatBO crochet strapless maxi dress Is there anything more quintessentially summery than a slinky white dress? This strapless crochet maxi features a fringed trim and a tiered silhouette, and is perfect for a summer cocktail party. $895, shop now

Trina Turkish. Trina Turk Iseree Crochet Column Dress This sheer scoop-neck maxi adds a fun pop of color to your resort ensemble. $99.98, Buy Now

Caroline K Carolina K crochet dress This very feminine cream-colored crochet cap sleeve dress gives women lunching vibes, in the best way. $675, shop now

Loewe. Loewe + Paula’s Ibiza Short Crochet Dress An adorable white mini crochet is ideal for any summer vacation. $534, shop now

Toccin. Toccin Maddie Crochet V-Neck Tank Dress For a versatile, minimalist dress, consider this black crochet V-neck dress, which has a fitted, bodycon silhouette. $325, shop now

Micah. Mikoh skull dress Enhance your swimsuit coverage situation with this simple, loose-fitting and effortless white mini. $186, Buy Now

Lisa Maree. Lisa Maree Make It Known Net Dress in Metallic Black A black crochet peekaboo cover-up dress promises you’ll be the center of attention on every beach getaway. $225, shop now

Alix Pinho. Alix Pinho crocheted cotton midi dress Venture into less traveled territory with this unexpected green dress; the hue adds a unique touch to the classic, feminine silhouette. It’s a piece forever; everything is crocheted by hand. $657, shop now

Reformation. Reformation Isaac Open Mesh Mini Dress Channel your inner Jane Birkin in this bohemian crochet mini with long sleeves. $248, Buy Now

