Sponsor Spotlight: Father’s Day Jewelry Giveaways to Keep Dad Sharp

Put down those golf gloves – does dad really need a 10th pair? Of course, Father’s Day is right around the corner, but this year we think it’s time to give Dad something he can truly cherish forever.

Ten years ago, it may not have been common to buy gift jewelry for men, but things have changed. Accessorizing is more important than ever in menswear, and a nice watch, chain or pendant will add a fresh touch to dad’s wardrobe. However, the world of men’s jewelry can be tricky to navigate, with more options for chains, rings, bracelets and watches popping up every day.

Father’s Day is always about striking a balance between something functional, meaningful and, of course, elegant, says Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers in Edmonds. We caught up with Andy and his team to get the inside scoop on their top Father’s Day jewelry gifts this year. Read on for their top tips for making this Father’s Day shine!

Miami Cuban Link

Simple yet stylish, and certainly eye-catching, chains have established themselves outside of the hip-hop scene to become the hottest men’s accessory on the market. Chains are undeniably popular right now, says Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers. The best part is that they are really versatile. You can wear them with just about anything and with proper care you will get years of use out of them.

The original piece for men, Miami Cuban Link Chains are a great starting point for a man getting into jewelry. Gold goes with everything, after all, and these can be tucked under the collar for a subtle look or worn over the shirt as a stylish complement to any outfit. Cuban links aren’t just the latest hot ticket in menswear — they’re a timeless piece that dad will always appreciate.

Cline Jewelers offers both a semi-solid chain and a 22 inch chain Miami Cuban Link in solid 10k gold, pictured below.

mental anchor pendant

The fun doesn’t stop with simple chains – you can always add a special pendant! If the dad in your life would appreciate something a little more symbolic, consider an anchor necklace like this. Symbolizing strength, guidance and support, an anchor pendant is a heartfelt gift for the dad who has been a stabilizing force through life’s storms.

This striking and substantial piece is crafted in durable 14k yellow gold. Buy the rope chain necklace alongside and dad will have the option of wearing the chain alone or adding the pendant. Plus, he can add or swap out more pendants over time. It’s a gift he can customise, personalize and enjoy for many years. buy this mental anchor pendant in store or online.

Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Watch

Watches are a popular Father’s Day gift, and for good reason. Every man needs a reliable watch to keep his life running smoothly, and of course, this is a classic accessory. The Citizen Eco Drive men’s watch adds another layer of coolness by being totally powered by light.

These watches are unique and ideal for durability. They’re not just solar-powered, they’re powered by any light, says Andy Cline. That includes the fluorescent lights at Dad’s office or the reading light at home, so his watch stays charged and keeps running 24/7. Plus, it eliminates the hassle of replacing watch batteries.

The Eco Drive watch comes in several styles, including the Calendar, which displays the day and date as well as world times in 24 major cities. This is a reliable – and useful – option for the dad who has a busy work life, especially if he has to keep up with different time zones.

Whichever style you choose, you’ll make dads’ lives easier, greener and more stylish through innovation. Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Watch.

Citizen Promaster Diving Watch

The Citizen Promaster Dive Watch is another great option for a Father’s Day watch gift. These pioneering watches combine the luminous technology of the Eco Drive watch with the water resistance of a diver’s watch. If Dad gets his hands wet frequently, either because of work or play, the Citizen Promaster Diving Watch makes a thoughtful and functional gift.

With a titanium case and 200m water resistance, this durable watch will be a long-lasting companion for dad. Andy Cline himself agrees, saying: I love this watch because it combines a classic, visually appealing design with a sturdy construction. It’s one of those pieces that will look great no matter where you take it.

Start a new tradition with jewelry gifts for Father’s Day

Dad loved you all his life – now return the favor with a watch or piece of jewelry he can keep for years to come. From Miami Cuban link chains to diver’s watches, there are plenty of fantastic options for gifts that will add a bit of style to dads’ wardrobe.

It might not be what comes to mind when we think of Father’s Day, but jewelry really does make a great gift for dad, says Cline, adding that jewelry captures sentimental value unlike other gifts. This is not just a moment, but a lifetime memory.

So consider a jewelry gift for Father’s Day this year. Every time he puts it on, remember when he unwrapped it and remember the special bond you share. Visit Cline Jewelers in store or on line to explore any of the gifts mentioned above, and more.