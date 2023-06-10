Lace wedding dress: timeless and chic





Think of a wedding dress and a lace wedding dress is probably the first style that comes to mind… Intricate embroidered fabric has close connotations with timeless bridal style, thanks to iconic brides who have chosen the lace for their big day dresses. The good news is that lace wedding dresses will stay stylish for years to come and the result? If you choose a lace wedding dress, your wedding photos will stand the test of time, guaranteed. Why are lace wedding dresses so popular? Rewind for a moment In the 1600s, lace was SO much appreciated that lace necklaces and cuffs replace gold or jewelry necklaces and bracelets as evidence of high status. Once Queen Victoria had her wedding dress made from handmade lace, lace’s chic reputation remained. Kate Halfpenny, founder and creator of Halfpenny London echoes this. Traditionally, wearing lace was seen as a symbol of wealth and prestige. Fabric continues to have a prominent place in the bridal world today with detail, time And cost involved in creating an elaborate finish that elevates it above other luxury fabrics like satin, silk or velvet. Creator of some of the most coveted wedding dresses and red carpet dresses, Jenny Packham, chose lace for her own wedding dress. The fabric was my treat to myself – expensive and indulgent but still beautiful,” Jenny told GLAMOUR. Lace is a heritage fabric that has artfully evolved over centuries to fit contemporary fashion. It is luxurious in its inability to be made without fine craftsmanship.The web-like texture creates a gauze that easily molds around the body, attracting designers time and time again. So far, it seems like quite an expensive choice, but there are plenty of high street wedding dresses out there that will see the price tags come down to earth. Who wore a lace wedding dress? Alamy Grace Kelly One of the most referenced wedding dresses of all time (and certainly the most influential lace wedding dress) belonged to Hollywood royalty Grace Kelly, who married current royalty (Prince Rainier of Monaco) in 1956. Her dress was a mix of lace and silk and had two petticoats plus an 80-meter train. MGM studio costume designer Helen Rose designed the dress, which inspired Kate Middleton And Naomi Biden, granddaughter of US President Biden at his nuptials in November 2022 (Naomi wore Ralph Lauren)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/lace-wedding-dress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

