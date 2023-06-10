My family hates my exotic body modifications but men can’t resist my charm





She modified her body and increased her body count. A Russian mum who changed her appearance by shaving her head and adding dozens of tattoos and piercings says her one-night stands love her unconventional look. Evgeniia Ksovreli-Knoott, 36, made the steamy revelation in an interview with The mirror Thursday, saying the drastic changes made him stand out in the crowd. “My tattoos have made me an exotic lover for those one-night stands,” she enthused, before bragging that she’s never had trouble in the dating department because she has always been “charming”. But while men may be seduced by her bold look, Ksovreli-Knoott confessed her family and friends aren’t as enamored. “My mother cries when she sees me, she thinks she did a bad job as a loving mother, which is not true at all. My son is scared of me, he says I’m ugly”, admitted the tattoo artist.





While men may be wowed by her bold look, Ksovreli-Knoott confessed her family and friends aren’t as stunned. Evgeniia Ksovreli-Knoott via Mirror.co.uk “Most of my friends say I looked prettier without face tattoos,” Ksovreli-Knoott continued. The freelance artist who says she lost count of the number of tattoos she grew up in Moscow, where locals also reacted negatively to her tattoos and piercings. “The reaction on the street was very negative, I was harassed and insulted every day everywhere,” she said. Ksovreli-Knoott now resides in Tel Aviv, Israel, where the reaction to her look is warmer, which has encouraged her to continue her physical transformation. “Right now I’m about to squirt ink into my tongue and gums, it’s going to turn black,” she enthused. “It’s a way of reminding myself that I shouldn’t let people hurt me.”





The freelance artist who says she lost count of the number of tattoos she grew up in Moscow, where locals also reacted negatively to her tattoos and piercings. Evgeniia Ksovreli-Knoott via Mirror.co.uk While her favorite tattoo is still “the next one” she plans to get, the artist admits she has a soft spot for her first inking which she did as a teenager. “I was 14,” she confessed. “It’s on my left buttock. It cost me fifty dollars, the size of a pack of cigarettes. I wanted a skull and had to hide it from my parents. The next day, everyone in my school saw my a–. Since then, Ksovreli-Knoott has never stopped showing off his inks, claiming that they are the expression of his creativity. “My style of dress, in life, in music, in performance, in everything I do, is psychedelic punk,” she said. Meanwhile, the Russian mom isn’t the only body modification enthusiast talking about her epic body transformation. Earlier this week, a Missouri native also said he was called “ugly” for the $12,000 body modifications he made. However, the provocative tattoo lover blasted their detractors, saying, “I get body mods because they give me confidence,” they said. They make me feel beautiful and powerful. After being abused my whole life, I’ve found it makes me happy to feel beautiful again after spending my whole life feeling used, gross and ugly.

