The best gifts to buy dad for Father’s Day 2023





Each item on this page has been chosen by a City & Country editor. We may earn a commission on some of the items you choose to purchase. 1 NYC average feet NYC average feet RESERVE NOW “Okay, well, I would never have asked my dad to go for a pedicure, but if I told him it was a ‘medical pedicure’ that might work. And Marcela Correa really is the best, with so many of knowledge and care and charm too and with such attention to what happens to our feet as we age and what we can do to help maybe I’ll leave that last part on my card , but it will be the gift!” Stellene Volandes, Editor-in-Chief Advertising – Continue Reading Below 2 Domaine de Beaurenard Chteauneuf-du-Pape Boisrenard Red 2019 2 Domaine de Beaurenard Chteauneuf-du-Pape Boisrenard Red 2019 “I have a soft spot for family wine estates, and when I recently met the father and son behind the historic Domaine de Beaurenard in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, I was even more impressed by their beautifully balanced Rhône red blend, Boisrenard, the wine pairs perfectly with most foods, and it would make a lovely gift for Father’s Day.” Karen Lubeck, Associate Research Editor Advertising – Continue Reading Below 3 Gentleman Jack by Jack Daniel 3 Gentleman Jack by Jack Daniel “What better way to raise a glass to dad than with his favorite drink? In my case, it’s Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s ultra-smooth whiskey with fruit and spice accents, perfect for sipping all day.” Lauren Hubbard, Contributor Advertising – Continue Reading Below 4 Brunello Cucinelli patch-pocket cashmere jacket 4 Brunello Cucinelli patch-pocket cashmere jacket “The cashmere gift is for all occasions, but the Cucinelli cashmere gift is perfect for Father’s Day.” Erik Maza, Executive Style Director Advertising – Continue Reading Below “If your dad is obsessed with weather tracking like mine, get him his own weather station at home. You install a sensor outside and it delivers hyper-localized weather reports.” Emily Burack, News Writer Advertising – Continue Reading Below 6 The wounded storyteller: the traumatic stories of ETA Hoffmann 6 The wounded storyteller: the traumatic stories of ETA Hoffmann “Name a better Father’s Day gift than a great book. I’ll tell you: a great feminist book. In this case, a new translation of the works of gothic horror pioneer ETA Hoffmann, the author of Nutcracker and the Mouse King, which was adapted into the famous ballet accompanied by an introduction by novelist Karen Russell and lush drawings by artist Natalie Frank, whose gouache and chalk pastels exalt feminine agency and inner strength. In other words, a perfect bedtime read for dad on his special day. Incidentally, Frank’s new exhibition opened at Miles McEnery Gallery in New York on Thursday and will be on view through July 22.” Erik Maza, Executive Style Director Advertising – Continue Reading Below 7 Waterford Unisex’s Lismore Connoisseur Tumbler, Set of 4 7 Waterford Unisex’s Lismore Connoisseur Tumbler, Set of 4 “My dad likes to sip whiskey once in a while, but doesn’t have proper glasses for his hobby. This whiskey tasting set is the perfect addition to his bar set.” Hannah Morrolf, fashion assistant Advertising – Continue Reading Below 8 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte 8 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte “How simple and elegant is a scented soap? With luminous notes of verbena and bergamot, Aqua Media Cologne Forte is green and fresh crowd pleaser.” April Long, Beauty Director Advertising – Continue Reading Below “Give your father the feeling of a day of relaxation with this Matouk bathrobe. The luxury of a day at the spa at home!” Dania Ortiz, Fashion and Accessories Director Advertising – Continue Reading Below ten Tommy John Second Skin Sleep Pocket T-Shirt and Shorts Set ten Tommy John Second Skin Sleep Pocket T-Shirt and Shorts Set “All the men in my family swear by Tommy John for super soft underwear and non-schlubby loungewear. This night set promises sweet dream comfort, but also looks respectable enough for a run. of coffee in the morning.” April Long, Beauty Director Advertising – Continue Reading Below “If you ask me, the greatest gift is the gift of an experience, like a road trip in a new car, for example. Volvo’s XC90 Recharge is a plug-in hybrid SUV with luxury features like a glass, heated seats”, best-in-class navigation, and more. The motor is incredibly quiet and it drives so smoothly. My dad has been a Volvo driver for years and yours will be too after getting behind the wheel of this one.” Sophie Dweck, Associate Editor Advertising – Continue Reading Below 12 Leatherology Double Zipper Small Toiletry Bag 12 Leatherology Double Zipper Small Toiletry Bag “For all those summer trips ahead, consider getting dad a useful gift of a leather toiletry bag. This one from Leatherology looks luxurious, and you can add a thoughtful touch with a monogram.” MaryKate Boylan, Senior Fashion Editor Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

