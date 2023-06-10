Beckford wins national men’s high jump title and new program record





AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2023 University of South Florida athletics student-athlete Romain Beckford won the men’s high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, concluding his 2023 campaign undefeated, while the Bulls finished 25th in the nation as a team. “What a great way to end our season”, head coach Erik Jenkins said: “A very small group won a place in this competition. We gained valuable experience and had a national high jump champion. Romaine won her second national championship in spectacular fashion against elite competitors. we are very happy with its success.” Beckford finished with a jump of 2.27 meters (7-5.25), earning first place and a new program record. He also received the gold medal at the indoor season championship earlier in the season. Beckford entered the NCAA championships seeded fourth after winning back-to-back American Athletic Conference high jump championships with a jump of 2.17 meters (7-1.50) recently. In the indoor season, he won the AAC championships with 2.26 m (7-4.25) – this mark is now also the AAC and USF program record. Beckford is the Bulls’ first national champion since 1993, when Jon Dennis won the outdoor 5k title. He was also named American Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week twice earlier this season. About USF Athletics

The USF track and field team has earned 56 All-America selections and at least one All-American selection in 10 of the past 12 years, including a record eight athletes claiming 11 honors in 2021. Romain Beckford won the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championship in the men’s high jump. Originally from TampaShania Benjaminset a program record by earning three All-Americans during the 2021 outdoor season, while 2016 graduate three-time jumper Matthew O’Neal became the first six-time NCAA All-American in the ‘USF. The Bulls have posted two NCAA finalists since 2013 – O’Neal (triple jump, 2016) and Courtney Anderson (high jump, 2013). The head coach Erik Jenkins took over the program in 2020 and in the 2021 outdoor season, the Bulls posted seven program records and 40 top 10 program scores of all time. USF hosted the 2018 NCAA East Track and Field Preliminaries and the 2021 AAC Outdoor Championship at USF Track and Field Stadium located on the east end of campus. #GoBulls

