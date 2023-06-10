I am a liberal hard to find progressive masculine men to date





A single woman made waves for lament on TikTok that all of the chivalrous and masculine men in her dating orbit are conservative. As a liberal woman, it’s really hard to find a man who’s willing to play the more traditional male role in today’s relationship and isn’t conservative, said the TikToker with the username @ Ms_Petch. A man who wants to pay on the first date; who wants to open your door; who has this desire and desire to take care of you and provide who is not a curator. The Los Angeles woman said the men she’s dated who have these quality traits don’t align with her political ideologies. And she made it clear that just because she wants an old-fashioned gentleman doesn’t mean she’s considering taking on a traditional housewife role.





And obviously, as a liberal woman, I want to be respected for my independence. And I want to have my own autonomy in the relationship and not be combined or confirmed with the traditional role of housewife, of procreation, she said. I don't want to compromise my morals and values ​​just to find a man. But do I ask to have my cake and eat it too? The TikTok unleashed a storm of comments. That's like saying, I want to invest in something without having to do anything, but get all the benefits from it," one commenter quipped. Another added: "All I heard was that I want someone to take care of me, but I don't want to take care of them." Others had a bipartisan solution: "Your morals and beliefs don't have to match your husband's. what matters is that you are able to both compromise and work together.





The TikToker lamented the difficulty of finding a liberal man who will pay on a first date. TikTok/ms_petch The TikToker did get some support though, with one responding, Annnd this is why so many women my age are still single. Another, meanwhile, suggested that she change her postcode if she wants to have any luck finding a man who meets her criteria. The men you describe do exist, but I don’t know if LA is the best place to find us just saying, one user replied. In a follow-up video, the TikToker says she proved the naysayers wrong. She recently had dinner with a man who seemed to share her similar progressive values ​​so much, and wants to help his wife with household chores and childcare. “It’s exactly what I was looking for, so hopefully it works,” she said. The Post has contacted the TikToker for comment.

