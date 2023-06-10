Sophisticated, outdoor-inspired lifestyles are trending this season

Open this photo in the gallery: Tilley Endurables’ tech shield shirt is part of the 43-year-old adventure brand’s drive to revamp itself in a way that matches the current style zeitgeist.Tilley Endurables

After years of online exercise bike workouts and physical distancing yoga classes, sportswear fashion is changing again. Those who want to train while becoming a laid-back nature enthusiast can wear all the matching outdoor clothing and accessories. Call it the rise of the hiking beast.

It should not be confused with hypebeast, a term often used to describe an individual whose sense of style is defined by owning the most fashionable items first, be it sneakers or bucket hats.

Trekking beast tastes are heading towards an adventure style that, unlike gorpcore, another outdoor-focused fashion moment that emerged as a streetstyle trend in the early 2020s, doesn’t overdo the aesthetic. robust highly specialized outdoor equipment. Trekking beasts want pieces from a brand like Canadian-born outdoor apparel brand Arcteryx that really enhance their experience of being active outdoors, while looking stylish.

Open this photo in the gallery: Solid swim shorts from Tilley’s new clothing line.Tilley Endurables

These new consumer expectations fit directly into the revamp of venerable Canadian adventure brand Tilley and its last owner, Joe Mimran. The 43-year-old company, popular around the world for its outdoor travel adventure hats, is coming out strong this season thanks to a brand change that fits with the times. (Think of a customer profile less focused on safari goers and sailors, more on urban foragers.)

Mimran, who was one of the founders of Club Monaco and performed on CBC The dragon’s lair, says he had his work cut out to retool a brand that has never been at the forefront of fashion. It was more of a brand based on utility or, I would say, pure functionality.

In early Tilleys, his dependable hats and multi-pocketed expedition pants conjured up images of Henry Fonda in her beige bucket hat On the golden pond. They were available in drab khaki, tan and tan tones, and featured in advertisements quoting New Zealand mountaineer and adventurer Sir Edmund Hillary.

The first thing we figured out is how to bring back the original T1, says Mimran, referring to Tilleys bucket hat. They had abandoned him! Can you imagine? The design team refreshed it, called it the Remastered T1, and released it in 12 colors.

In many ways, Tilley appears ideally repositioned to capitalize on the macroeconomic shifts in consumer behavior as a result of the pandemic: refined smart design for active lifestyles, without sacrificing the brand’s commitment to quality. origin, which still has its followers.

I don’t think Tilley would do well with a $150 white t-shirt, says Jeffrey Spivock, senior vice president of integrated media (retail) at public relations firm Weber Shandwick Canada. But I think the right jacket? Yes.

There are few Canadian brands, he adds, that have that kind of heritage and iconography (perhaps Roots and The Bay) and a flagship in its ubiquitous wide-brim. Airflo beanie.

Tilleys have been the hat of the masters tournament for many years, Mimran says, hence the company’s introduction of a new line of golf apparel to go with the hats.

His gym clothes that you can wear until dinner are very functional, all UPF 50+, but they have more style than your normal golf clothes, he says.

Even contemporary French label APC has a new golf branch. It killed me when I saw that the other day, Mimran said. You know, it’s hot when that happens. I think the timing is right and it’s really all about the hat.

The adoption of activewear as everyday wear is permanent, explained Joe McDonnell, knowledge manager at WGSN, an influential forecaster of consumer and design trends, in a recent webinar that uncovered the changes shaping the outdoor lifestyle market to 2023.

While the hiking beast aesthetic is less flashy than over-the-top lug-soled footwear and the color palette of gorpcores hazard signs, streetwear flashpoints such as Gucci’s collaboration with The North Face have helped shoppers rediscover outdoor-focused brands that prioritize technical fabrics, recycled materials and performance. .

Where culture goes, consumers follow, says McDonnell, citing streetwear brand Kith’s partnership with Columbia inspired by outdoor lifestyles.

Open this photo in the gallery: A white cardigan from Tilley’s new range of golf apparel.Handout

Attention to detail in design and function is the hallmark of returns from active brands such as Patagonia, K-Way, Merrell, Moncler, Barbour and LL Bean. Quilted fabrics, sleek utilitarian pockets and mixed garments in fine merino, cashmere, canvas and cotton twill have long been the aesthetic codes of activewear and designer offshoots crossing paths in this world.

Much of it feels inspired by global runways like Moncler and Prada, you really see those influences coming in at a slightly easier price point for an investment, Spivock says. An investment for people who don’t buy luxury brands.

Hiking gear also shows that what we expect from our clothes is often over thought by designers and marketers. The functionality of the sport translated primarily to them being wrinkle-resistant and comfortable, Spivock says. Leaning into this simplicity and modernity, you don’t look like you’re wearing a sports outfit.

Asked about the Tilleys benchmark, Mimran replies: We are talking more about activities than brands. However, he singles out a few that he thinks are doing interesting things by mixing clothes for outdoor activities with high fashion, including Prada, Dior, Jacquemus and Zegna.

With functionality and performance at the forefront, educating the customer on what has gone into the design and manufacture of Tilleys garments has become important.

Many people may not know what the benefits of merino wool are or what makes ours better and different, says Mimran. It’s up to us to tell the consumer why we put a coating on a particular fabrication for water repellency, or UPF or antibacterial properties. There’s so much that goes into the product because it’s so technical.

Mimran says an important part of his message is helping his customers understand how Tilleys parts add real value to their lives. Before fast fashion and fads fueled the 21st century, durability, immutability and practicality were points of pride. (Tilley was previously known as Tilley Endurables and its vaunted Lifetime Guarantee motto, still applicable on hats and some apparel, now seems like a prescient enduring message.)

Never before has there been such a desire for authenticity, adds Mimran. This is at the heart of what the new consumer wants; they want brands that share values.

It’s an interesting observation from the man once at the forefront of fast fashion in Canada through Loblaw Companies Ltd.’s ubiquitous low-cost trend brand, Joe Fresh (and who has more recently developed Dip, the affordable clothing brand of the American supermarket chain Krogers).

Fast fashion is a big polluter and there’s a huge shift in the textile industry, Mimran says of Tilleys’ positioning. So we want to take all of that and say, if we’re trying to find the joy of living outdoors, which is at the heart of the brand, we have to carry that flag in all of our products as well.

Around 65% of Tilleys hats are made from recyclable materials or fibers, with plans to transition closer to 100% by 2025.

As the footprint of the trail beast trend continues to expand, consumer appetite for brands at the intersection of this kind of sustainability, technology, and fashion is also growing. In an industry obsessed with authenticity and activity, their genuine outdoor enthusiast credentials ensure that heritage brands like Tilley have more than a chance of sporting success.