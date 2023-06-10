Want to dress like Indiana Jones? You can with this amazing Hamilton watch





If you want to be a good archaeologist, you have to get out of the library, and if you want to dress like the most famous archaeologist Indiana Jones, you have to have the watch. With the release of the latest and final episode of IndianaJones franchise on June 30 almost there, there was an addition to the classic Jones look that you need to check out. While Indiana normally wears a minimalist style, where he can’t even keep his shirt buttoned up most of the time, for his swan song he was given a Hamilton watch. We’ll tell you how this duo got together for the latest movie. Indiana’s latest accessory We know we’ll be sobbing when the end credits roll Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate And Indy leaves our lives forever, so at least we’ll be left a fashion statement. Indiana’s most dazzling personal accessory so far might be her classic shoulder bag to carry her whip or her Sankara stones, but her retirement gift of a Hamilton watch is pretty cool. Since the movie will be moving from decade to decade, Doctor Jones needs a watch that will look classic and stylish in both ways, without standing out too much. The Hamilton American Classic Boulton Quartz Details A white dial with a second smaller sub-dial for the seconds

Serif-style gold numerals

Yellow PVD coating

Stainless steel case

Reshaped brown calfskin strap First introduced in the 1940s, revamped in the 1980s, the Hamilton Boulton was rebooted for Indiana’s latest crack this summer, this time with bigger specs to give it that updated, finishing touch. The film’s props department worked with Hamilton to ensure Indiana’s watch was perfect and historically accurate. Hamilton and Hollywood The fact that Indiana is getting a fancy watch shouldn’t come as a huge surprise for his release film. Hamilton men’s watches have graced the wrists of major Hollywood stars in feature films for nearly 100 years, making us want to dress like them. Check Out Hamilton Wrist Candy in These Movies Principle used the Hamilton Khaki BeLOWZERO for John-David Washington and Robert Pattinson

Roger Moore’s James Bond in Live and Let Die presented the Hamilton Pulsar

The Hamilton Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO adorned Matt Damon’s wrist in The Martian

Elvis wore the Hamilton Ventura in blue hawaii

The Hamilton Viewmatic helped George Clooney pull off the heist by Ocean’s Eleven

Hamilton’s “Murph” was made for the movie Interstellar

THE men in black franchise loved using the Hamilton Ventura If there’s a scene in a movie where a watch plays a central role, it’s Hamilton they call on to use (or create) the perfect wrist accessory. Nor is there a better way to market such extravagant watches than to have them on Hollywood’s most successful men and our on-screen heroes. Hat. The messenger bag. The whip. Chin scar. Okay, well, you can’t buy everything to look like Indiana Jones, but you could come close. You have to choose. But choose wisely. Take this Indiana Jones watch to add to your list of items to wear while you review the whole franchise. There’s only fortune and fame, kid. Fortune and glory. And this watch has it all. Editors’ Recommendations





















