Top Fashion Stories of the Week: June 9

This week the fashion industry offered a lot to discuss. Among the many titles, the 2023 LVMH Prize was presented to Setchu by Satoshi Kuwata at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, marking a great achievement for the rising designer. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced claiming Gabriela Hearst is preparing to step down from Chlo’s helm. Before her, however, the brand would become the first fashion house to collaborate with Angelina Jolie’s new label, Atelier Jolie.

Elsewhere, Patagonia has settled its trademark infringement lawsuit with GAP; ENHYPEN has been named Prada’s new brand ambassador and Jacquemus has unveiled its new Portofino pop-up. Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.

Setchu by Satoshi Kuwata wins the 2023 LVMH prize





On Wednesday at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, Setchu by Satoshi Kuwata won the 2023 LVMH Prize for Young Designers, winning a grand prize of EUR 400,000 and a year-long mentorship by LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton experts in sustainable development, communication, marketing, law and production. and finance.

Notably, Kuwata beat around 2,400 applicants from 15 countries to win the coveted award, which has already been awarded to designers such as SS Daley, Nensi Dojaka, Thebe Magugu, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner and many more. For the 2023 edition, he faced eight impressive finalists, including Luar by Raul Lopez, Diotima by Rachel Scott, Aaron Esh, Paolina Russo, Lucile Guilmard, Bur Akyol and Quira by Veronica Leoni.

At the same time, the Karl Lagerfeld Prize was awarded to two designers: Better by Julie Pelipas (Ukraine) and Magliano by Luca Maglliano (Italy). The two labels will receive prizes of EUR 200,000, as well as one-year mentorships from LVMH.

Gabriela Heart is set to step down as creative director of Chlo





Gabriela Hearstiswould have about to step down as creative director of Chlo, after a three-year stint at the helm of the brand.

The designer, who is set to launch her latest collection for the label in spring 2024 during Paris Fashion Week in September, has led the brand through impressive earnings gains throughout her tenure. According to sources close to the brand, Hearst’s exit is “amicable” and she is expected to focus more closely on her own brand, as well as various other projects.

It is unclear who will take over from Chlo after Hearst leaves.

Patagonia has settled its trademark infringement lawsuit with GAP





Patagonia Inc. has officially settled its trademark infringement lawsuit with GAP Inc. earlier this week, marking the end of a saga that began in November, when Patagonia sued the American clothing brand for allegedly copying its Snap-T pocket design. Although details were not made public, the judge dismissed the case after both brands agreed to drop their claims.

The GAP violations have caused or are likely to cause a dilution of Patagonia’s famous and distinctive brand by diminishing its distinctive character and singular association with Patagonia, the company said. Given how closely the GAP offenses are derived from the original Patagonia designs and logo, there is no doubt that the copying of the GAPs was willful and deliberate.

The lawsuit follows a series of similar cases brought by Patagonia against brands such as Walmart and Robin Ruth in relation to its “P-6” Trout logo.

Angelina Joie announced Atelier Jolie’s first collaboration with Chlo





After announcing her own fashion house, Atelier Jolie, a few weeks ago, Angelina Jolie revealed on Tuesday that her consumer-centric brand will launch its first collection in collaboration with Chlo.

Cho said the upcoming capsule will offer an “exercise in modernity with femininity” and celebrate “authentic connections between women.” Designed by Chlo’s Creative Director Gabriela Hearst and Jolie, the line will honor both labels’ goals of “enhancing social and environmental sustainability with greater transparency and accountability.” It would feature a high percentage of low impact materials.

More details, including a release date, will be announced later.

ENHYPEN has been named Prada’s new brand ambassador





Prada named K-pop group ENHYPEN his latest brand ambassador on Friday, in a bid to solidify his relationship with the burgeoning group and its ever-expanding fanbase.

Notably, members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki attended their first Prada show in Milan in January earlier this year. Were thrilled and honored to be part of this partnership as Prada’s newest brand ambassadors, ENHYPEN said. The synergy that Prada and Enhypen will create is something we are very happy to witness and look forward to.

The boy band only hit the limelight in 2020, and they’ve already garnered a huge fan base, with nearly 13 million followers on Instagram.

Jacquemus unveiled its Portofino pop-up and teased its upcoming French site





After staging a pop-up store at Lake Como, Jacquemus has opened a new temporary location in Portofino, Italy. The latest outpost will house the next installment of the brand’s te capsule in Via Calata Marconi, the menswear location of multi-brand retailer Modes.

The 1,735 square foot store offers a selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces inspired by the French Riviera. On social media, the designer teased a selection of items stored inside the outpost, including his signature straw hats and Chiquito and Le Bisuo bags, among other quintessential items.

The label also revealed that its next pop-up location will open somewhere in France, but further details are being kept under wraps for now.

Telfar has planned its latest bag security program





Telfar has scheduled the fifth and final installment of its famous Bag Security sale. From June 16-18, consumers will have their last chance to shop the full Telfars catalog without competition. And this time around, the brand will offer its fastest delivery ever, with bags starting to ship within two weeks of the programs ending.

The brand’s decision to abandon the unlimited sales strategy comes as it seeks to redefine its business model. In an effort to move away from mainstream social media platforms, Telfar plans to rely more on its own streaming platform TELFARTV and its highly anticipated physical outposts (coming in 2024), among others channels, for its future growth.