The Dolce & Gabbana dress is part of a great period in fashion history

This dress was designed by fashion icons Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

I send myself a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana structured black cotton dress, found in 2003 at a thrift store, with excellent brand construction.

The waist features remnants of old-fashioned bone, in the iconic shape of the corset waist.

I ask, what is a high style designer dress like this worth?

Dolce & Gabbana is a premier style line, and the company has been designing and manufacturing beautiful clothing for over 20 years. I suspect that JE’s dress is not ready made as there is a handwritten tag in the lining and both designers’ full names are spelled out.

Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who met at a Milan club in 1982, are no strangers to run-ins with the press.

In 2018, they encountered a scandal. To celebrate their show in China, they posted a post on Instagram in 2018 about an Asian model eating Italian food with chopsticks, and social media did them a disservice.

Experts have written about the disconnect between what the world thought of D&G couture in the 1990s (disruption and outrage), and what the New Awakened world of the 2020s thought of couture and how to express it in imagery visual.

D&G canceled the Chinese fashion show and its critics demanded that Dolce and Gabbana disclose working conditions and become transparent about their labor issues. Responsibility? And who decides then?

Throughout the 1990s, any press about a fashion designer brand was good press. The big icons of the disruptive era were the bad boys who dressed models in almost anything: Galliano, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen and Karl Lagerfeld (the latter celebrated at the MET this month). Mr. Dolce and Mr. Gabbana have lost business over the Instagram post, but past press scandals have brought them business.

For example, there was the risque 1992 line called Gangster Chic, and Madonna’s sexy 1500 corset-based costumes, designed for her shows in the 1990s.

As of 2021, Dolce & Gabbana are once again in the public’s good graces, having designed a fabulous dress for a color makeup contractor for the Met Gala. Her dress was a huge hit as an anti-racism statement. We can see that some of the young people of the English royal family wore Dolce & Gabbana to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Young Lady Louise Windsor wore the designers’ black dress to the funeral.

The story of Mr. Dolce and Mr. Gabbana is a string of 1980s-90s hits: from their first Milan show in 1985, titled Donna Verre (Real Women), so named because the couple had no money for models and was asking women in the model district. And they begged their families for money to buy cloth.

Then their breakthrough show made them famous The Leopard in 1990, in which they found their artistic voice. In 1990, with this look referencing Italian films of the 1940s and with sexy glomus clothing based on films such as The Leopard, directed by Luchino Visconti, they began to export clothing to the United States and Japan. And they made $500 million in 1990, less than 10 years after their first show.

Two influences can be found in JE’s dress: one the corset and two the elegant and form-fitting hourglass shape of the 1940s-50s.

In the mid-1990s, famous fashion designer Rubenstein called their strappy dress, named the Sicilian dress, one of the 100 most iconic dresses in history because it referenced Italian movie stars of the 1940s- 1950 filmed in their underwear sneaking into skin-tight briefs, like those worn by Sophia Loren.

D&G are famous for influencing art forms and allowing other art forms to influence them. They were at the forefront of doing this by showing their track in 1993 on the internet only, appearing in film roles twice, designing a video for Duran Duran in the 1990s.

In the 2000s, they dressed stars for international tours: Madonna, Missy Elliott, Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Kylie Minogue. They were the first to design for plus-size women and the first to show two men kissing in an advertisement for their men’s collection.

In 2021, they created a parade of nine pieces from a collection only offered in NFT. Some of the clothes designed were Glass Suit and Impossible Tiara. And the show sold for $5.7 million.

So, with the shape of the dress and the built-in corset, JS has a work of art by a team of high fashion designers who owned the 1990s and early 2000s. The value of the dress at an online seller such as Real Real is $2,000.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewarts’ Ask the Gold Digger column appears Saturday in the News-Press.

Written after his father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr Stewart’s book My Darlin Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos is a humorous collection of five hypothetical short stories that end with personal triumphs over current stresses. It is available at Chaucers in Santa Barbara.