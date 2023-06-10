American Rag Co. is ditching its large denim section and replacing it with vintage clothing

For American Rag Cie, the revered Los Angeles clothing store that has always been a mix of contemporary European and American styles, its throwback to the beginning.

When the nearly 40-year-old business opened in 1984, it stocked vintage clothing from its outpost south of La Brea Avenue, best known at the time for its used-car dealerships in bankrupt, its Hasidic Jewish temples and its businesses in decline rather than its trendy clothing stores. For a while he focused on vintage. Then American Rag began carrying the Paul Smith label, which paved the way for stocking current fashions in fashion popular with a young and trendy crowd.

No more WWD

When denim took over the fashion scene, in 2007 the store opened a section called the World Denim Bar, known for its incredible array of elevated blue jeans styles featuring over 75 different brands.

Well the Denim World Bar has gone, and the 4,000 square foot space is now dedicated to an extensive line of vintage clothing for men and women spanning 75 years of styles that include old painters pants, Nudies of Hollywood cowboy shirts, decades-old jeans from Levis, Lee and other brands and stylish dresses from brands that have long since disappeared from the fashion map.

The World Denim Bar had its moment, which everything does, said Mark Werts, the majority co-owner of American Rag. Then you have this new generation of shoppers who have learned this word called sustainability. And vintage is the most durable piece of clothing on planet earth.

Mark the way to the new vintage section.

Making the transition to sustainability wasn’t too difficult for Werts, who started collecting vintage clothes in the 70s while living in Europe, where his chain of clothing stores Salty Dog with new and alumni had 10 locations in Holland and one in Paris. Upon returning to the United States in the early 80s, he began shipping his vintage products to the United States from Marseille, France. Over the years, he acquired between 3 and 4 million pieces which were hidden in a 20,000 square foot warehouse in Commerce, the industrial town next to Angels.

The story continues

Sometimes he made a nice profit on some of his vintage pieces. He sold a pair of 1922 Levis back pocket jeans for $5,400, and in 1991 he sold a vintage denim jacket to a Norwegian museum for $13,300.

The range of vintage American Rags on sale these days includes retro sportswear, knitwear, woven tops, sweaters, shorts, jackets, outerwear and accessories for men and women. There is a wide range of prices that can appeal to all economic buying levels. For women, you can find a pair of vintage black Lees jeans for $89.95 or vintage plaid, gingham, and striped shirts for around $40.

There are more expensive items like a vintage Hawaiian golf shirt for $750 or a Nudies of Hollywood embroidered cowboy shirt, also for $750. There are vintage Tommy Hilfiger and Double RL polo shirts and dozens of Sherwin-Williams painter’s trousers with lots of paint stains.

Mark Werts standing in the middle of his new vintage section.

Vintage sales are on the rise. According to a recent annual report According to ThredUp, the US resale market will reach $70 billion by 2027. And the global used clothing market is expected to more than double to $350 billion during that time. By next year, 10% of the global apparel market is expected to encompass second-hand clothing.

While vintage takes up a large portion of the American Rag store, it’s only a small part of the 17,000 square foot area that offers a host of other items in a space with an eclectic Old World feel. Moroccan-style lanterns hang from exposed beams, and dozens of paintings, posters, and old framed mirrors line the walls.

There’s now a corner for golf apparel, which Werts started wearing because so many young celebrities and athletes play golf. There’s a section for the latest fashionable clothes for men and women, where denim makes up 15% of the offerings, along with shoes, handbags and jewelry.

Another large portion of the 1939 building, which previously housed an Acme Hardware store, contains housewares and furniture. American Rag is known for its elegant bistro chairs and Moroccan tiles as well as its delicate glasses and plates. This section once housed the Midi Café, which opened in 1988 to offer French bistro cuisine. The restaurant has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, but will open this fall as a restaurant called Zozo, owned and operated by prolific LA restaurateur Bill Chait and celebrity chef John Sedlar.

For Werts, this is all part of the news. We are in the realm of change, he explained. If it’s good today, it’s not good for tomorrow.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.