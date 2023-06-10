Queen Letizia’s powder blue wrap dress is one of the best looks





Queen Letizia recently attended a public engagement wearing the most fabulous and elegant wrap dress. Although members of the royal family are required to follow a traditional dress code when out in public for royal engagements, there are some royal women who still manage to put on quite an impressive and unique dress display as part of these. guidelines. One European royal who does this very well is Princess Mary of Denmark, who likes to show off a bit of her bohemian side with long skirts and floral dresses. Another European royal who absolutely nails this concept is Queen Letizia of Spain, who has wowed us in the past with pastel suits and floral midi dresses. Her most recent look, of course, is no exception. (Image credit: Getty Images) Her dress, which she wore to the ‘Euros De Tu Nomina’ event, hosted by Santander Bank at Complejo Duques de Pastrana on June 7, is a beautiful powder blue color, perfectly complementing Letizia’s dark brown hair. The silhouette of the dress is a wrap style, which is ideal for those who wish to show off their figure without compromising on modesty. Her dress also had a shimmering finish on the fabric and featured long sleeves. Luckily, for those looking to create a similar look, we’ve found a style that’s just as chic and will fit right into your wardrobe. Wrap dresses are the perfect item to have in your capsule wardrobe, as they are quite versatile. Whether you choose a wrap dress with a pattern or a solid color, they’re perfect for virtually any occasion – dress them up with a pair of heels and your favorite jewelry for a night out, or wear them with your best pair of white trainers and a shoulder bag for a chic daytime look. Along with the dress, Queen Letizia wore a pair of matching powder blue pumps which paired elegantly with her dress. She also wore a pair of simple dangling earrings that paired perfectly with the rest of her ensemble, making for a chic sartorial presentation from the Spanish royal.

