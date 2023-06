Net-a-Porters Libby Page on Style and Fashion Basics

What is your favorite perfume ? I cut and I change but for the moment I wear Bal dAfrique by Byredo. I love a woodsy scent and it’s also fresh and feminine. Loading Must-have jewelry? A Herms Heure H watch. I like being able to change the strap which I have black, white and beige according to the season. In addition, a gold ring that colleagues gave me for my 30th birthday. Do you remember a favorite outfit from your childhood? When I was about seven it was a puff sleeve blouse with a little lace collar, not too different from the shirts you see now. What was your first fashion moment? I probably bought the first designer piece that matched my style. I was about 20 and still discovering my style when I bought a Phillip Lim 31 Minute cover which, at the time, was everywhere. And your worst fashion mistake? Generally, the worst thing you can do is wear something you don’t feel comfortable in. Over the years I’ve worn many things I didn’t feel like I was in, whether it was heels that were too high or something that was way too tight. What’s on your wishlist? At the top is a Jade Trau pavé diamond signet ring. Also on the Net-a-Porter site, I covet the classic Gucci loafers with a square toe that feels a bit vintage. Is there anything you’ll never wear? Anything too short, too tight or too pink. I wouldn’t wear a hot pink mini dress. Is there a current trend that you love? I love tailoring and I love that a suit is no longer just a blazer and pants; it can be baggy pants with a vest, like the Beare Park one I wore at AAFW. What shoes do you wear the most? My Ginza sandals and my white New Balance 550 sneakers. Page loves the style of the Olsen twins, Ashley and Mary-Kate, and their label, The Row. Credit: Getty Images What do you sleep in? Olivia von Halle black and white striped silk pajamas. Who is your favorite fashion icon? I know I sound like a The Row fangirl, but the Olsen sisters have exceptional style; it’s quite masculine, relaxed and cool but often unexpected. If I ever find myself confused about a purchase, I think to myself, is this something Mary-Kate and Ashley would wear? What do you wear on a typical workday? A Totme costume with a T-shirt and sneakers. What’s your favorite casual Sunday look? Girlfriend Collective black leggings with a hoodie, chunky socks, sneakers and an oversized blazer. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well Newsletter. Get it in your inbox every Monday.

