Joan Collins, 90, looks glamorous in a white dress with a stylish cape as she attends the kite festival

Joan Collins looked as glamorous as ever as she attended the Kite Festival in Kirlington Park, Oxfordshire, on Saturday.
The actress, 90, put on a sensational display in a white dress with an elegant cape as she posed backstage.
She teamed the knee-length number with gold jewelry and styled her dark hair in swept waves.
Joan added a swipe of black eyeliner and a slick of berry lipstick as she smiled for a series of photos.
The star will make an appearance on stage at the festival as part of the main interview.
It comes after Joan joked that she is ‘keeping M&S afloat’ as she sends photos of her shopping for clothes and carts full of food to the company’s chief executive.
She may have a reputation for being a high-end glamorous designer, but fashion icon Dame Joan has a surprisingly down-to-earth style secret that she loves to shop at M&S.
Just like millions of ordinary British women, the Dynasty star enjoys rummaging through the chain’s clothes rails and browsing its food halls, according to Marks and Spencer chief executive Stuart Machin.
He revealed that the star, who turned 90 last week, even sent him photos showing what she buys and jokes that her expenses keep the business afloat.
“She sent me a WhatsApp the other day, ‘Just to let you know I’m keeping you going,'” he told the Mail on Sunday. “She sent me her shopping cart.
The admiration goes both ways, with Mr. Whatsapp gushing over his famous client. “Number one, I think she’s an icon. Number two, I think she’s so proudly British, and I love that she’s vocal.
“I love that she is passionate about our country. I love all of her demeanor and style. But I love even more that she is a huge M&S fan.
“She shops all the time at M&S. She buys everything, food and clothes. I think she is an absolute star and a legend.
Mr Machin’s friendship with Dame Joan became public knowledge in February when she complained that she was almost mowed down by a cyclist on her way to dinner with the boss of M&S in London.
Fortunately, she arrived unscathed to join a rally that included actor Christopher Biggins and Mamma Mia! music producer Judy Craymer.
Dame Joan is said to be particularly fond of M&S cashmere. Department store cardigans and sweaters cost less than 100, compared to around 900 for luxury brands.
