Paris Men’s Fashion Week Web3 update, Mercedes-Benz unveils new NFT program: Web3 drops of the week





This week, Louis Vuitton’s long-awaited expansion into the non-fungible token (NFT) market made headlines across the luxury and Web3 landscapes and its arrival did not disappoint. You can find out more here. In other news, After a breakthrough run with its first NFT release, Nikes .Swoosh The platform has partnered with EA Sports to deepen the lucrative online gaming business. Speaking of metaverse membership programs, the launch of Mercedes-Benz’s NXT platform has also got automotive and Web3 enthusiasts talking. The luxury car brand’s new venture launched its first NFT this week, in collaboration with Fingerprints DAO. Positioned towards long-time supporters, the artistic adventure consolidates the virtual strategy of Mercedes-Benz. With membership programs on everyone’s radar right now, this year should see a more stable and thoughtful approach to NFT activations; one that no longer depends on hype, but champions deserve instead. What’s in the game? Only time will tell@EA SPORTS x .SWOOSH 🎮⚽️🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/AXgidKX7rd .SWOOSH (@dotSWOOSH) June 1, 2023 Nike’s .Swoosh platform partners with gaming giant EA Sports



What happened: On June 1, Nike’s new .Swoosh digital community announced that it would be partnering with EA Sports to create digital collectibles for future titles from the gaming giants. notable esports including FIFA and Madden NFL. The tie-up aims to provide new opportunities for self-expression within these online communities by fusing individual styles with sport. The verdict: Nike’s fledgling .Swoosh platform got off to a great start with its OF1 Box project, generating over $1.9 million in revenue from over 50,000 collectors. With the hub plunging headlong into the $197 billion online gaming market, its next venture looks set to be a hit in the making. Operating an industry giant as big as EA Sports is a smart move. But what does Nike’s solo success in space mean for its partnership with Web3 studio RTFKT? Mercedes-Benz launches new Web3 membership platform with NFT drop What happened: In collaboration with Harm van den Dorpel and Fingerprints DAO, Mercedes-Benz released 1,000 unique NFTs on June 7, each featuring the theme of speed and fast moving car wheels. It’s the first drop to arrive from Web3’s new automotive offshoot, NXT, which taps into the lucrative world of digital art and introduces a new luxury experience for fans of the brand. The verdict: After Porsche’s NFT failed in January this year, luxury car competitors honed their Web3 activations and skills to reassure their communities and get a head start. The same goes for Mercedes-Benz, whose metaverse strategy has focused on streamlining its digital projects, including its new Web3 branch NXT, which launched in May, and has invested heavily to cultivate a strong online reputation as a pioneer. This first drop to arrive from NXT, dubbed Maschine, launched the platform on a high note, selling out in less than 24 hours. Gmoney brings Web3 streetwear to Paris Fashion Week alongside Jeff Staple What happened: Gmoneys luxury brand 9dcc has teamed up with Stapleverse, the Web3 platform created by streetwear pioneer Jeff Staple, to launch a new product during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The collaboration features a limited-edition baseball cap, featuring an NFC chip and an NFT digital twin. Only 250 pieces of this version will be available. Owners can expect perks including gamification activities and personalized POAPs. The digital collectible can also be worn by owners of the Stapleverse Sapienz avatar. The verdict: 9dcc has grown from a Web3 native brand to one of the most exciting new kids in streetwear. His latest tie-up takes that presence on the fashion scene one step further, leveraging the estimated Mens Paris Fashion Week schedule to launch his latest product. Joining forces with a sneakerhead and designer as prominent as Staple is poised to bring 9dcc onto the radars of classic streetwear aficionados who may not quite understand how Web3 works yet but certainly understand the influence of Staples on the street fashion scene.

