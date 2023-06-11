Fashion
Unforgettable outing: Waldrep showcases alligators at CWS in spectacular style
GAINESVILLE, Florida. Half an hour after his son had a bucket of party water poured over his head as he prepared for a national television interview, Cliff Waldrep’s voice was still cracked with emotion.
Waldrep was at Condron Ballpark on Saturday, watching his son, the right-hander Gators Hurston WaldrepBecome a Max Scherzer impersonator and introduce the Gators to their first trip to the College World Series in five years.
“It’s unreal,” Cliff said before correcting himself. “It’s surreal. It’s more like that.”
Cliff Waldrep, his wife, their other children, and some of Hurston’s friends and former coaches from Thomasville, Georgia traveled to UF for this weekend’s NCAA Gainesville Super Regional between Florida and South Carolina . They wanted to see Hurston pitch on the biggest stage of his career.
On Saturday, the mound at McKethan Field stood before the crowd of 8,851 standing to see if the Gators could punch their ticket to Omaha with the help of tough pitcher Waldrep, a transfer from southern Mississippi who chose to come in Florida for opportunities like this.
They will talk about what he did on Saturday for years to come.
“We hit a buzzsaw,” South Carolina coach Mark Kingston said. “We had no answers. No one would have had answers for him today.”
In one of the best pitching performances in school history, Waldrep pitched eight shutout innings in Florida’s 4-0 victory over the Gamecocks to sweep the best of three super regionals. The way Waldrep did it was sensational. He allowed just three hits, walked two and struck out 13 in a 117-pitch outing that drew family and friends to the field afterwards to take snapshots for the album.
“He certainly threw as well as any we’ve had,” the Gators head coach said. Kevin O’Sullivan said.
Considering some of the pitchers O’Sullivan developed during his 16 seasons at the helm of the program, that’s a major league compliment.
But if you watched Waldrep’s work on Saturday, certainly appropriate.
“If you want to see what a first-round talent looks like, he’s a first-round guy,” said Gamecocks starter Jack Mahoney, the unlucky soul faced on the mound against Waldrep.
Waldrep allowed a hit to the first batter he faced Saturday, a single to South Carolina first batter Will McGillis in the bottom of the first inning. But he came out of the inning unscathed, including a strikeout. He hit two more Gamecocks in the second.
Waldrep looked sharp early on, but he didn’t feel that way in the bullpen as he warmed up after a weather delay of 2 hours and 36 minutes before the game.
“I’m not going to lie to you. My bullpen was probably one of the worst bullpen I’ve thrown in a long time,” said a drenched Waldrep. ESP News. “I went out in the first moto, didn’t really look back. I got comfortable and went from there.”
It was on, okay.
Waldrep overpowered the Gamecocks more and more with each inning, pinpointing his ’90s fastball with an assortment of breaking balls. When he stepped onto the mound for the bottom of the ninth inning with a chance to play a full game, he had struck out nine of the last 13 batters he had faced. However, after a field single from Braylen Wimmer to open the inning, O’Sullivan came for him as Brandon Neley took over for the last three outs.
Waldrep left to an enthusiastic standing ovation and hugs from his teammates.
“He was outstanding,” O’Sullivan said. “I mean, his line and the performance speaks for itself.”
The Gators rushed out of the dugout to celebrate when Neely pulled out Talmadge LeCroy on a jump to second baseman Cade Kurland for the final output. As they began to emerge from the ensuing pile of dogs, a stream of teammates found Hurston to pay their respects to the star of the day.
Seeker BT Riopelle lifted him into the air. The crowd chanted O-ma-ha, O-ma-ha, O-ma-ha.
The scene was precisely what Waldrep had imagined when he chose to transfer to Florida for what he hoped would be a chance to play in the CWS.
“This whole experience has been awesome,” Waldrep said. “It means the world to me to be able to pitch in that environment, to help those guys. And I couldn’t have done it without just one of them, from coaches to reliever catchers and managers. .”
The day after the victory, Waldrep joined O’Sullivan and his teammates Riopelle and Josh Rivera for the post-match press conference. The Gators have won five straight since losing to Texas Tech in the Gainesville Regional, putting their Omaha dreams on the chopping block.
But their run to Omaha began in a Sunday playoff game against Connecticut. Waldrep started and pitched seven innings, striking out 12. He finished the job on Saturday.
In two starts at the NCAA Tournament, Waldrep threw 15 innings, allowed eight hits, walked four and struck out 25.
Cliff Waldrep and the people of Thomasville remember Hurston doing some special stuff for the Thomasville High Bulldogs when he took the mound at the Bryant-Garner Athletic Complex, which he used to call home. They saw him pitch at Southern Miss for a few seasons and this season for the Gators. Cliff missed Hurston’s start against Tennessee earlier in the season because he had to work, but otherwise saw them all in person.
But At Hurston Waldrep’s Dad has never watched anything as special as Saturday’s performance.
“No. 1,” he said. “Absolutely at the top. I can’t describe how proud I am of him. A great memory.”
He can relive it with those snaps they took on the pitch after the game.
|
Sources
2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2023/6/10/baseball-waldrep-pitches-gators-to-cws-his-place-into-school-lore-061023.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Unforgettable outing: Waldrep showcases alligators at CWS in spectacular style
- The curious case of insider stock sales of a regional bank
- The music world upgrades to Startup Nation, with AI of course
- The president of Ukraine gives the strongest hint, but the long-awaited counterattack has begun
- Professor Says Someone in Ohio Is Draining Coronavirus Down the Sewer
- 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh
- SMOKING CORNER: THE RISE AND FALL OF IMRAN KHAN – Newspaper
- Chinese panda bonds offer opportunity for cash-strapped Egypt
- Donald Trump rallies his supporters after an “explosive” indictment
- Watch the 2023 Champions League Final Free: Where to Stream Man City v Inter Live in the UK
- US confirms China has had spy base in Cuba since at least 2019
- BTS Tops Global Music Charts With Latest Single “Take Two”