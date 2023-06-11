Unforgettable outing: Waldrep showcases alligators at CWS in spectacular style

GAINESVILLE, Florida. Half an hour after his son had a bucket of party water poured over his head as he prepared for a national television interview, Cliff Waldrep’s voice was still cracked with emotion.

Waldrep was at Condron Ballpark on Saturday, watching his son, the right-hander Gators Hurston Waldrep Become a Max Scherzer impersonator and introduce the Gators to their first trip to the College World Series in five years.

“It’s unreal,” Cliff said before correcting himself. “It’s surreal. It’s more like that.”

Cliff Waldrep, his wife, their other children, and some of Hurston’s friends and former coaches from Thomasville, Georgia traveled to UF for this weekend’s NCAA Gainesville Super Regional between Florida and South Carolina . They wanted to see Hurston pitch on the biggest stage of his career.

On Saturday, the mound at McKethan Field stood before the crowd of 8,851 standing to see if the Gators could punch their ticket to Omaha with the help of tough pitcher Waldrep, a transfer from southern Mississippi who chose to come in Florida for opportunities like this.

They will talk about what he did on Saturday for years to come.

“We hit a buzzsaw,” South Carolina coach Mark Kingston said. “We had no answers. No one would have had answers for him today.”

In one of the best pitching performances in school history, Waldrep pitched eight shutout innings in Florida’s 4-0 victory over the Gamecocks to sweep the best of three super regionals. The way Waldrep did it was sensational. He allowed just three hits, walked two and struck out 13 in a 117-pitch outing that drew family and friends to the field afterwards to take snapshots for the album.

“He certainly threw as well as any we’ve had,” the Gators head coach said. Kevin O’Sullivan said.

Considering some of the pitchers O’Sullivan developed during his 16 seasons at the helm of the program, that’s a major league compliment.

But if you watched Waldrep’s work on Saturday, certainly appropriate.

“If you want to see what a first-round talent looks like, he’s a first-round guy,” said Gamecocks starter Jack Mahoney, the unlucky soul faced on the mound against Waldrep.

Hurston Waldrep leaves the field after eliminating the team in the fifth inning of Saturday’s win over South Carolina. (Photo: UAA Communications)

Waldrep allowed a hit to the first batter he faced Saturday, a single to South Carolina first batter Will McGillis in the bottom of the first inning. But he came out of the inning unscathed, including a strikeout. He hit two more Gamecocks in the second.

Waldrep looked sharp early on, but he didn’t feel that way in the bullpen as he warmed up after a weather delay of 2 hours and 36 minutes before the game.

“I’m not going to lie to you. My bullpen was probably one of the worst bullpen I’ve thrown in a long time,” said a drenched Waldrep. ESP News. “I went out in the first moto, didn’t really look back. I got comfortable and went from there.”

It was on, okay.

Waldrep overpowered the Gamecocks more and more with each inning, pinpointing his ’90s fastball with an assortment of breaking balls. When he stepped onto the mound for the bottom of the ninth inning with a chance to play a full game, he had struck out nine of the last 13 batters he had faced. However, after a field single from Braylen Wimmer to open the inning, O’Sullivan came for him as Brandon Neley took over for the last three outs.

Waldrep left to an enthusiastic standing ovation and hugs from his teammates.

“He was outstanding,” O’Sullivan said. “I mean, his line and the performance speaks for itself.”

The Gators rushed out of the dugout to celebrate when Neely pulled out Talmadge LeCroy on a jump to second baseman Cade Kurland for the final output. As they began to emerge from the ensuing pile of dogs, a stream of teammates found Hurston to pay their respects to the star of the day.

Seeker BT Riopelle lifted him into the air. The crowd chanted O-ma-ha, O-ma-ha, O-ma-ha.

The scene was precisely what Waldrep had imagined when he chose to transfer to Florida for what he hoped would be a chance to play in the CWS.

“This whole experience has been awesome,” Waldrep said. “It means the world to me to be able to pitch in that environment, to help those guys. And I couldn’t have done it without just one of them, from coaches to reliever catchers and managers. .”

The day after the victory, Waldrep joined O’Sullivan and his teammates Riopelle and Josh Rivera for the post-match press conference. The Gators have won five straight since losing to Texas Tech in the Gainesville Regional, putting their Omaha dreams on the chopping block.

But their run to Omaha began in a Sunday playoff game against Connecticut. Waldrep started and pitched seven innings, striking out 12. He finished the job on Saturday.

In two starts at the NCAA Tournament, Waldrep threw 15 innings, allowed eight hits, walked four and struck out 25.

Cliff Waldrep and the people of Thomasville remember Hurston doing some special stuff for the Thomasville High Bulldogs when he took the mound at the Bryant-Garner Athletic Complex, which he used to call home. They saw him pitch at Southern Miss for a few seasons and this season for the Gators. Cliff missed Hurston’s start against Tennessee earlier in the season because he had to work, but otherwise saw them all in person.

But At Hurston Waldrep’s Dad has never watched anything as special as Saturday’s performance.

“No. 1,” he said. “Absolutely at the top. I can’t describe how proud I am of him. A great memory.”

He can relive it with those snaps they took on the pitch after the game.