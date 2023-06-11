“Dress as you want, but with pleasure”





Adlib comes from the Latin expression “ad libitum”, which means “freely”. a definition that praises The free and carefree spirit that has always characterized the style of the inhabitants of Ibiza, and its many visitors. The origin of this style dates back to the arrival of the hippie movement on the island in the early 70s and with the Yugoslav princess Smilja Mihailovi, who coined the famous phrase “Do as you want, but with taste”. multiculturalism of the island, filled with artists and visitors from all over the world, fused with indigenous fashion and traditional Ibizan costumes which have become lighterAdopt these new trends to give birth to Adlib fashion. Its name was coined by one of its creators, Jos Colomar, vice president in those years of Ibiza Tourism Promotion, an entity that together with the Chamber of Commerce supported and consolidated the brand. Mikhailovich played a fundamental role as an ambassador and promoter of this new style around the world. A fashion that positioned itself as an alternative to the tyranny of style and imposed clothing that flooded the industry at the time. A feeling that thousands of young people have fallen in love with, who have fought against traditional and cool designers with a breeze of novelty, freshness and individuality. A timeless style for a fashion that has always remained faithful to its Mediterranean roots and Adlib is the best platform for it in Ibiza. Popular Catwalk is a Denomination of Origin brand that defends the craftsmanship of the island, the colors that permeate it and the talents of its creators, Protected by a slogan that advocates freedom as a trademark. His recognizable clothes and accessories are made to defend not only on the beaches of White Island, but also on the streets of any corner of the world. The freshness and originality of these clothes maintain the line today, although they are renewed each year by the tailors who bring this showcase to life. After more than half a century, Adlib Catwalk returns to Ibiza every summer for its fusion with the hippie style, to dazzle tourists and foreigners alikeFor its respect for the natural shapes of the body, for its comfort, for its rooting in the essence, and with great effort, to achieve a style that never goes out of fashion. celebrity appearances The first edition has already been a great success, with celebrities such as Julio Iglesias and actress Ursula Andres in the front row. And Edition after edition was an unbeatable red carpet with celebrities such as Gina Lollobrigida, Sara Montiel or Rafael. An event that reached its 52nd edition this weekend, with a A clear commitment to handmade fashion by fourteen designers In the Ibiza fairgrounds. The act, led by model Laura Sanchez, became a tribute to the Ibiza label. Legends Tony Bonet and Alyssa Pomar were joined by Dollers Miro Ibiza, Espardanios Torres, Estrivancas, Ibimoda Ibiza, Ibiza Stones, Ivanna Mestres, K de Kos Kos, Monica Maxime Ibiza, Piluka Bayari, S72 Hat, Virginia Wald – who celebrated their celebrated tenth anniversary – and vintage Ibiza. The founder of Fine Vintage Ibiza, Alberto Serra, praised the evolution of the adlib style before showing his proposals: “You can even dress up to go on a boat, on the street or to a party”, And he defended the artisans behind each piece by “making it small” in workshops in Ibiza. Clothes made in Ibiza and clothes not made in Ibiza deserve attention. (translate into tag) gateway

