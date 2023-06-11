



AUSTIN, TX Duke Athletics closed the NCAA Outdoor Championships in record fashion as the Blue Devil women assembled a trio of United States Athletics and Cross Country Coaches (USTFCCCA) All-America Honors Top Two Teams and a second team in the high jump, 5000m relay and 4x400m. Saturday’s performances were headlined by sophomores Amina Maatoug dethroning the school record in the 5000m race via a top-five finish, while the women’s 4x400m relay as well as a graduate student Believe in Agina notch strong performance as well. The Duke women highlighted a stellar outdoor campaign in 2023 that was highlighted by winning the ACC Outdoor Championship, its second in three seasons and first all-time title with a conference record of 145.5 points. Overall, the Blue Devil women produced 33 top-five program scores and four program records. HOW DID IT HAPPEN It was a record day for Amina Maatoug who closed the door to a stellar freshman college season by earning the best all-weekend finish for either the Blue Devils men or women en route to earning USA First-Team honors in the USTFCCCA thanks to the best performance of his young career.

Competing in the women's 5,000m race, Maatoug put on an incredible running display and clocked a personal best 15:48.22 to place fifth overall, breaking Maddie McKeever's (2007) school record by more than four seconds.

With her performance, the Leiden, Netherlands product became the fourth female Duke of all time to be named All-American in the event, joining Juliet Bottorff (2014), McKeever (2007, ’08) and Clara Horowitz (2004).

Duke’s women’s 4x400m relay earned a first-team nod for the second time in three seasons after a strong performance in Saturday’s event final.

The freshman quartet Julia Jackson And Laurent Tolbert graduate student madison muller and second Megan McGinnis clocked 3:28.65 good for an eighth-place finish.

Believe in Agina earned Saturday's roster for the Blue Devils in the women's high jump, earning USTFCCCCA All-American Second-Team accolades after finishing 11th among the field, while doing its own overhaul of Duke's record book in the process.

earned Saturday’s roster for the Blue Devils in the women’s high jump, earning USTFCCCCA All-American Second-Team accolades after finishing 11th among the field, while doing its own overhaul of Duke’s record book in the process. Agina produced her best performance of the season on the biggest stage and rose to No. 2 all-time in program lore via a 6-0.50ft (1.84m) clearance, becoming the second Blue Devil woman of all time, and first in 18 years (Debra Vento, 2005) to be named an All-American in the event. To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and athletics, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC”. #Good week

