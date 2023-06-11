Annapolen is already taking the fashion industry by storm

A graduate of Cheshire High School, Sara Annapolen found success post-pandemic with her custom line of women’s resort wear from her brand Sara Joy.

Annapolen has forged its brand around positivity and color, personally designing all of its garment designs. Following the pandemic, with an influx of people looking to go on holiday, her local business has seen resounding success, with her range now being offered at Bloomingdales.

A CHS graduate in 2004, Annapolen went to college for professional art and design and worked at a Manhattan tailoring center for more than a decade. After being made redundant in 2019 and looking to support her 7-month-old child, Annapolen spent her summer brainstorming an idea for a fashion company to tap into her artistic passions.

Annapolen had a long-standing interest in fashion, being named the best-dressed of her senior promotion. She also translated her artistic works into paintings, after taking an AP art course and falling in love with the medium. One of her works actually hung inside the high school guidance counselors office for many years, she explained.

Choosing to combine her two skills in her new venture, Annapolen founded Sara Joy.

Dressing well is part of what makes Annapolen feel positive and creative about her life, and she wanted to carry that same mentality forward in the way she designs her pieces.

I’ve always been into fashion. I like to say that since I was born I was always an artist, said Annapolen, Some of my friends used to call me a Hallmark card because I always had happiness quote journals. When my son was born I went through the experience of postpartum anxiety and had to dig deep and learn the tools, how to deal with it all, the new motherhood and the mental weight of it all.

One of my avenues to find that happiness is through dressing up and it’s a form of self-expression. I like to call it dopamine dressing, when you put on an item of clothing and feel so good inside, Annapolen explained. So the overall inspiration for the brand and what I do is to choose joy and to build positivity in others, even in difficult and chaotic times.

Starting his new business had its difficulties. As it began production on its first line, which was made in India, the factory ended up being shut down during the initial spread of Covid.

Despite the obstacle, Annapolen was still determined to spread awareness of her brand and move forward, opting to make tie-dye masks and coloring books with her designs while also hosting virtual art parties on Zoom. where people could color and connect with each other in spite of the distance.

Initially, I had considered traveling to promote the brand, going to Miami for a photo shoot, all those extravagant plans that couldn’t happen. But what was amazing was that it turned into such a local community effort and grew and grew, Annapolen said. There are some strange blessings in those days, the fact that I was home all the time, so I was able to work so much. Which sounds crazy, but I believe it gave me a chance to be completely immersed in what I’m doing.

Living in Cheshire and growing up in the school system helped her develop her artistic talents. Annapolen cherishes the experiences she had in AP art and her ability to express herself in a way that allowed her creativity to flourish.

It’s just a beautiful thing, to see that resilience and perseverance, said Pamela Pekerman, founder of Hustle Like a Mom, an entrepreneurship group based on helping moms start small businesses grow. . Pekerman met Annapolen at a networking event and helped launch her business after being inspired by Annapolens’ clothing styles.

One of the strengths of the Annapolens line is not only its designs, but also the fact that it makes its own fabrics for the dresses, Pekerman said.

I thought it was a remarkable story to tell because it was so unique, because nobody was doing that. They’re in the market buying fabric for sketches they’ve done, yes, but it’s actually an artist putting her finger on fabric in a way other people don’t. And so I was blown away by that, Pekerman said. She brings so much energy, joy and resilience that there will be something to remember for someone who wants to be inspired.

According to Pekerman, small businesses run by mothers are on the rise post-pandemic and the success of the Annapolens business is an encouraging sign for the future of female-led entrepreneurship in many fields of endeavor.

Annapolen wants to continue its expansion. Now a mother of two, she has collaborated with other companies to create New York-themed spray-painted jackets and painted pieces for the Faena Hotel in Miami.

I hope to see more of these artistic collaborations as I believe they will help me find my niche and grow as a fashion designer and with the resort wear collection,” Annapolen said. I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved so far and I’m so excited to share it with the world.

Further details of Sara Joy are available online at https://www.shopsarajoy.com/ and on Instagram.