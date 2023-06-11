Grandmother upset that her daughter didn’t dress her new baby in the clothes she made when she left the hospital

After an excited grandma spent months making an outfit for her new grandchild, she couldn’t help but feel hurt after the baby was left out of the outfit so that she was leaving the hospital for the first time.

The grandmother was told that she was just jealous and was giving birth to her granddaughters all around her. Now she wonders if she’s wrong.

Grandma handmade an outfit for her newborn grandson after her daughter asked her to.

share it story at subreddit, r/AmITheAhole, the woman revealed that she was open to all outside opinions and judgments regarding the situation. According to her, she is a mother of four children and a grandmother of five.

After the birth of her first grandchild, she started a tradition that has stayed in the family. For all my grandchildren, I made clothes and knit hats for them to come out of the maternity ward, she writes. It started with my first grandchild and everyone after that, my kids asked me to do it.

The woman adds that it is customary in her country for a newborn’s clothes to be a certain color, representing good health, peace and protection.

Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

I don’t do it professionally and I work so it’s something I do in my spare time and it takes months because I do it with all the love and care, she shared. While the woman says she never forces her children to accept the clothes for their new babies, they usually ask her to make them when they find out they are expecting.

When her eldest daughter, Pam, found out she was pregnant with her first child, she asked her mother to make an outfit for her new grandchild to leave the hospital.

It was one of the most beautiful works I have ever done and completed within seven months of her pregnancy, the woman wrote. Her granddaughter was born two months later.

The baby was dressed in a different outfit bought by his other grandparents.

However, as her daughter and her new baby family prepared to leave the hospital, the woman discovered that her granddaughter was wearing a different outfit to the one she had made for her to go home. -end mark that his other grandparents bought him.

The grandmother admits she was heartbroken and confided in one of her sons about the situation. The word spread among my children until it reached Pam in the form of a scolding for someone else, she wrote.

Photo: Ruslan Huzau/Shutterstock

Pam confronted her mother, believing she was acting unreasonably. She called me angrily saying that she didn’t believe that I was jealous of the clothes that her daughter could wear at any time, and that I had decided to make this moment a moment for me and not celebrate my granddaughter’s life, the woman shared.

I’m just heartbroken to have done something with so much love for months for a specific time and at no point was I told she wouldn’t use it, she added . She is especially hurt given that she not only spent months making her granddaughter’s outfit, but also that she has been by her daughter’s side since their daughter was born, helping her since her daughter is still recovering from his caesarean section.

Some Redditors validated the grandmother’s feelings and believed her daughter was inconsiderate.

Don’t ask someone to spend hours of their time doing something for you, only to not use it. This is just s****y behavior, one user commented.

It’s extremely selfish to ask someone to do something by hand that takes effort, refuse to use it, choose a capitalist designer brand instead, and then get angry because you’re upset that your handmade item was not used, another user wrote.

However, other users have pointed out that the baby’s mother may have had reason not to dress her baby in the outfit her grandmother made for her to wear at home.

Related stories from YourTango:

Hand knits can be tricky to put on babies, one user shared. A gift is not meant to be an obligation.

Perhaps she thought her mother would understand her situation and could risk your hurt feelings more than her in-laws, for fear of abuse, another user noted.

Hopefully mother and daughter can work through their disagreement together for the sake of her granddaughter, who is clearly loved by both.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango covering entertainment and news, self, love and relationships.