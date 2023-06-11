Roland-Garros 2023 men’s final: Novak Djokovic on the cusp of a historic 23rd Grand Slam as he faces Casper Ruud for the title





CNN

—



For years, the big three of men’s tennis Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won Grand Slams, each providing their own reasons for being crowned the greatest men’s player of all time.

Now, with Federer retired and Nadal injured, Djokovic has the opportunity to claim his own position in this endless debate and win a record 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday at Roland Garros, surpassing the mark he currently holds. with Nadal.

Standing Djokovics-style is Casper Ruud, who has now reached three of the last five Grand Slam finals, including last year’s final at Roland Garros where he was dismantled 6-3 6-3 6-0 by Nadal.

If Djokovic can win on Sunday, he will also return to the top of the world rankings and become the first male player to win every Grand Slam tournament at least three times. Such pressure, however, is familiar to the Serb, he said after his semi-final victory.

History is always something that hangs over me, but I’m very happy to be in this position to write the history of this sport, he said, according to the ATP Tour. I just think about winning the next game.

The pressure is still on my shoulders, so it’s not going to be any different. But it’s part of my sport, part of my life, part of everything I do. I think having pressure is a privilege. But it is also a source of motivation. Great motivation to play well and reach Sunday.

The road to the final was relatively straightforward for Djokovic as he lost just two sets, one to Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals and one to No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

This match against Alcaraz had been billed as a classic, but in the end Djokovic took the win after the young Spaniard suffered from cramp early in the third set, with the match being well balanced at one set apiece.

The Serb has been imperious at Grand Slams for the past three years, with a loss to Nadal at Roland Garros last year the only blemish of any major tournaments he has been able to take part in.

But lining up against such a dominant player is a familiar position for Ruud as he takes on an opponent looking to beat or extend his record tally of Grand Slam titles for the second straight year.

Last year it was against Rafa, this year it’s against Novak, so what can you say? They are two of the toughest players in history, Ruud said after his semi-final victory, according to the Guardian. I have to be the outsider like today, playing without too many feelings, just trying to enjoy.

The 24-year-old Norwegian has never even won a set against Djokovic, losing all four of his matches, and this gulf guarantees that he will enter the court as an underdog, although he can now rely on the experience of two previous Grand Slam tournaments. last appearances.

It’s going to be tough for sure, Ruud said, according to the ATP Tour. He is playing for his 23rd. I play for my first. So I’m just going to try to play without pressure and just try to enjoy the moment.

I think that was my mentality last year as well (against Nadal), and it didn’t work out for me. Obviously, I would like to try to do better than last year. Let’s see if I learned anything from the previous two (grand finals) I played last year. It’s just great to be back.

Although he entered the tournament after a mixed start to the season, Ruud found his form, winning against a top 10 player in a grand slam for the first time when he beat Holger Rune in the quarter-finals. , and dismantling Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. .

This semi-final performance will galvanize Ruud heading into the final as he looks to upset the odds and claim a maiden Grand Slam title.