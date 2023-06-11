Weekend briefing: The problem with long-term carbon reduction targets





Large companies with large carbon footprints often tout long-term goals to reduce their emissions by a percentage over several years, but these goals often mask the cause of those emissions. Read on for a deeper dive, as well as a look at the future of social commerce and the LVMH award winners. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Glossy Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and to the Glossy Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist

Place Publique, a French political party, last week launched a campaign called Stop Shein. The name is self-explanatory. Shein has become a particular target of criticism from fast fashion as a whole. In many ways, the company embodies both the lure of fast fashion at rock-bottom prices and its pitfalls, the mistreatment of workers and the planet. Shein is also one of the largest fast fashion retailers, with a $100 billion valuation and sales that quadrupled between 2019 and 2021. The Stop Shein petition, which has garnered 11,000 signatures, urges the French government to more strictly regulate brands like Shein that create and sell thousands of new styles a week. For his part, Shein tried to diffuse these criticisms by extolling his merits sustainability goals, such as its goal of reducing emissions by 25% by 2030. But statements like these often read like a smokescreen. They treat the status quo that Shein emits 6.3 million tons of carbon every year as something that happened naturally, and the solution to reducing those emissions by 25% as something that will take a lot of time and a lot of work to implement. But these 6.3 million tons of carbon do not come from nowhere. Nobody is forcing companies to keep churning out new clothes at such unsustainable rates, and it was a deliberate choice on Sheins’ part to build a model that relies on a carbon-intensive manufacturing process. Instead of reducing emissions by 25% in seven years, Shein (and other high-emitting companies) could immediately reduce their carbon footprint by reducing production. Large, carbon-intensive corporations have an obligation (like all of us) to do no harm to the planet we share. But slow and gradual reduction targets often allow companies to take credit for reductions while distancing themselves from the problems they created in the first place. The future of social commerce is likely to lie outside of the United States Social platforms like Instagram and TikTok dreamed that social commerce would be a major player in fashion and retail, but so far the road has been rocky. The Instagram Shop was launched over two years ago, but in January, Instagram removed the Shop tab from the homepage. The information reported in September that Instagram would be withdraw from trade. At the Glossy Summit in Florida last week, many attendees expressed dissatisfaction with some of the difficulties with social commerce. In particular, they said customers often forget to update their address and shipping information when making a purchase through a social channel. In addition, product discovery is difficult, as is the retention of a customer who makes their first brand purchase via social networks. Last week, news about TikToks’ plans for its own store shed some light on what’s happening in social commerce. According to Bloomberg, TikTok sold just over $4 billion worth of merchandise through commerce last year, but it plans to increase that number to $20 billion this year. The catch is that the United States and Europe will likely make up only a small portion of that number. Instead, most of the growth in TikToks social commerce will come from Southeast Asia, according to the report. For platforms like TikTok and Instagram, commerce is an attractive possibility, especially as ad revenue calm down across industries. But the American market has never been the most receptive to social commerce or online shopping. The future of social commerce may lie in other markets outside of the United States The winners of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers announced On a lighter note, Satoshi Kuwata, designer of the Setchu brand, won the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Designers Wednesday. Kuwata is a Japanese designer who has worked in Paris and New York and founded his brand in Milan. Her victory reflects the increasingly international vibe of haute couture. The blending of Japanese design techniques with traditional European aesthetics has dominated mainstream fashion for years. The Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize was awarded to Luca Magliano from Italian brand Magliano and Julie Pelipas from Ukrainian brand Bettter. This latest victory marks Ukraine’s continued rise as a source of fashion for the next generation of top designers, even as the war with Russia rages on.

