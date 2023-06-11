How to sew a toddler’s dress from a pillowcase

Looking for a great beginner sewing project? So making a toddler dress out of a pillowcase is the answer.

Chances are an old pillowcase is wasted in your air closet, so why not put it to good use in a quick and satisfying sewing project that anyone can do!

With just a few supplies and one to two hours of your time, you can turn a neglected pillowcase into a much-loved dress. With no patterns or fabrics to buy, this fun upcycling project is a great introduction to sewing and the satisfaction it can bring.

“With just a few supplies, you can turn an overlooked pillowcase into a much-loved dress”

The size of a pillowcase allows you to make this dress for a child aged approximately six months to four years. Alternatively, it can also be used as a summer top for an older child. I will walk you through how to cut the pillowcase to the size you need.

what you will need

A sewing machine

pins

tailor’s chalk or fabric markers

fabric scissors

Tape measure

A suitable pillowcase (see below for advice on choosing a pillowcase)

2 meters 1 inch wide bias

Coordinating thread

thumb wide elastic

Small safety pin

An iron

French curve (optional)

Choose a suitable pillowcase

As the pillowcase is rotated, consider how this will affect the layout of the pattern on your pillowcase. For example, if your pillowcase is decorated with flowers on stems, once the pillowcase is rotated, these would now go horizontally on the dress, which might seem a bit odd!

For this reason, it’s best to choose a plain pillowcase or one with a non-directional print or pattern. A plain pillowcase looks great with a patterned bias and vice versa.

Determine the size

To decide on the size of the dress, all you need to do is take two measurements of the lucky recipient!

Measure the child from their shoulder to where you want the dress to end. Note this measurement and add 2 cm to give you your length measurement. Measure how far you want the dress to cross the child’s chest. Record this measurement for your width measurement.

How to make the dress

1. Place the pillowcase with the closed end at the top and the opening at the bottom. From the closed end of the pillowcase, measure up to your length measurement and mark it with the tailor’s chalk or fabric marker. Do this several times on the pillowcase, then draw a line to connect the marks. Cut along the line.

2. To mark the armholes of the dress, fold the pillowcase in half lengthwise and measure and mark 10cm from the top and 5cm from the side. Join these dots with a French curveor draw the curve freehand. Cut along the curve through all layers.

3. To make the elastic wrap for the front, cut along the closed end of the pillowcase and fold the top inward 1cm. Pin in place. Fold again to form a double folded hem. Sew in place near the edge of the fold. You have now created a channel to thread the elastic.

4. Attach a small safety pin to one end of your rubber band. Use the safety pin to thread the elastic through the channel created in step 3. Hold the other end of the elastic! Gather the channel along the elastic until it measures your desired width. Sew through the elastic at both ends of the channel to hold it in place.

5. To make the elastic back cover, repeat steps 3 and 4.

6. To make the suspenders, cut two lengths of one meter bias. Fold a length in half to find the center point and mark with a pin. Under one of the armholes, pin the center point of the bias to the side seam on the outside of the dress, with the bias fold open. Place the fold of the pleat 1 cm from the edge and pin along the armhole, leaving the rest of the bias free to tie at the shoulders.

7. Sew the bias in place along the fold of the bias. Cut the armhole diagonally.

8. Fold the bias in half towards the inside of the dress. Pin in place, covering your seam. Pin the remaining bias in half to form the straps, folding the ends in first to create a clean edge. Stitch along the entire length of the bias near the unfolded edge.

9. Taking the other meter of bias length, repeat steps 6 to 8 to make the other shoulder strap.

10. To finish the hem of the dress, fold the bottom of the dress inwards 1 cm and iron. Fold again and sew in place.

Read more: The Fascinating History of the Sewing Machine

Read more: How to knit the perfect hat for your dog

Follow the best stories fromReader’s Digestby subscribing to our weekly newsletter