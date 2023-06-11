Fashion
How to sew a toddler’s dress from a pillowcase
Looking for a great beginner sewing project? So making a toddler dress out of a pillowcase is the answer.
Chances are an old pillowcase is wasted in your air closet, so why not put it to good use in a quick and satisfying sewing project that anyone can do!
With just a few supplies and one to two hours of your time, you can turn a neglected pillowcase into a much-loved dress. With no patterns or fabrics to buy, this fun upcycling project is a great introduction to sewing and the satisfaction it can bring.
“With just a few supplies, you can turn an overlooked pillowcase into a much-loved dress”
The size of a pillowcase allows you to make this dress for a child aged approximately six months to four years. Alternatively, it can also be used as a summer top for an older child. I will walk you through how to cut the pillowcase to the size you need.
what you will need
-
A sewing machine
-
pins
-
tailor’s chalk or fabric markers
-
fabric scissors
-
Tape measure
-
A suitable pillowcase (see below for advice on choosing a pillowcase)
-
2 meters 1 inch wide bias
-
Coordinating thread
-
thumb wide elastic
-
Small safety pin
-
An iron
-
French curve (optional)
Choose a suitable pillowcase
As the pillowcase is rotated, consider how this will affect the layout of the pattern on your pillowcase. For example, if your pillowcase is decorated with flowers on stems, once the pillowcase is rotated, these would now go horizontally on the dress, which might seem a bit odd!
For this reason, it’s best to choose a plain pillowcase or one with a non-directional print or pattern. A plain pillowcase looks great with a patterned bias and vice versa.
Determine the size
To decide on the size of the dress, all you need to do is take two measurements of the lucky recipient!
-
Measure the child from their shoulder to where you want the dress to end. Note this measurement and add 2 cm to give you your length measurement.
-
Measure how far you want the dress to cross the child’s chest. Record this measurement for your width measurement.
How to make the dress
1. Place the pillowcase with the closed end at the top and the opening at the bottom. From the closed end of the pillowcase, measure up to your length measurement and mark it with the tailor’s chalk or fabric marker. Do this several times on the pillowcase, then draw a line to connect the marks. Cut along the line.
2. To mark the armholes of the dress, fold the pillowcase in half lengthwise and measure and mark 10cm from the top and 5cm from the side. Join these dots with a French curveor draw the curve freehand. Cut along the curve through all layers.
3. To make the elastic wrap for the front, cut along the closed end of the pillowcase and fold the top inward 1cm. Pin in place. Fold again to form a double folded hem. Sew in place near the edge of the fold. You have now created a channel to thread the elastic.
4. Attach a small safety pin to one end of your rubber band. Use the safety pin to thread the elastic through the channel created in step 3. Hold the other end of the elastic! Gather the channel along the elastic until it measures your desired width. Sew through the elastic at both ends of the channel to hold it in place.
5. To make the elastic back cover, repeat steps 3 and 4.
6. To make the suspenders, cut two lengths of one meter bias. Fold a length in half to find the center point and mark with a pin. Under one of the armholes, pin the center point of the bias to the side seam on the outside of the dress, with the bias fold open. Place the fold of the pleat 1 cm from the edge and pin along the armhole, leaving the rest of the bias free to tie at the shoulders.
7. Sew the bias in place along the fold of the bias. Cut the armhole diagonally.
8. Fold the bias in half towards the inside of the dress. Pin in place, covering your seam. Pin the remaining bias in half to form the straps, folding the ends in first to create a clean edge. Stitch along the entire length of the bias near the unfolded edge.
9. Taking the other meter of bias length, repeat steps 6 to 8 to make the other shoulder strap.
10. To finish the hem of the dress, fold the bottom of the dress inwards 1 cm and iron. Fold again and sew in place.
Read more: The Fascinating History of the Sewing Machine
Read more: How to knit the perfect hat for your dog
Follow the best stories fromReader’s Digestby subscribing to our weekly newsletter
|
Sources
2/ https://www.readersdigest.co.uk/lifestyle/home-garden/how-to-sew-a-toddlers-dress-from-a-pillowcase
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The all-time top 10 recruiting classes for college football
- How to sew a toddler’s dress from a pillowcase
- Michigan Regions to Compete for Federal Tech Investment
- CNN’s tape of Trump attacking Hillary Clinton over classified documents in 2016
- Early morning earthquake shakes Johannesburg
- Bajwa Said I Was Dangerous for Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Explosive Interview | world news
- Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing the peace at Denver airport, authorities say
- Evergreen James Anderson is addicted to cricket, says Stuart Broad
- Japanese corporate share buybacks will hit record high in 2023: survey
- Innovation Summit September 26-27, 2023
- Car crashes into lamp-post during driving test in Argentina. #Shorts #Argentina #Driving #BBCNews
- Abbas on official visit to China