A look back at Blackpink’s most memorable fashion moments

Blackpink is not only known for their talent but also for looking amazing on and off stage. We take a look at some of their most memorable fashion moments.

Becoming the most beloved fashion girl gang in today’s Instagram-ready world is no ordinary task. Still, Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa make it look like a walk in the park. In a short time in the limelight, the K-pop group has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the fashion and entertainment industries, resulting in numerous female ambassador campaigns around the world. Their presence in the front row at major events further strengthens their influence. With the recent Cannes campaign of Rosé and Jennie, as well as the latter’s lead role in HBO The idolwe take a look at Blackpink’s most memorable outfits and decode how to recreate these stunning fashion moments.

When did Blackpink become a fashion force?

Blackpink’s 2016 debut may have informed Korean audiences of a new up-and-coming K-pop group, but it wasn’t until 2018-2019 that the group achieved international success for the first time. Their collaboration with Dua Lipa on the song “Kiss and Make Up” became the group’s breakthrough feature on the UK Singles Chart, peaking at number 36. Blackpink made their US debut at Universal Music Group’s 2019 Grammy Artist Showcase, des months after signing with Interscope Records in October 2018.

Since their international appearances have become more frequent, global fashion watchers have also started noticing these impeccably dressed ladies. Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have all become style icons, in turn inspiring a generation of internet fashion enthusiasts. Aside from their but coordinated stage and video outfits, Blackpink also caused a stir with their off-duty sarttorialism, often spotted by big-wigs like Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and more.

What were Blackpink’s most memorable fashion moments?

Rosé in Saint Laurent’s floral one-shoulder dress and Jisoo in Burberry’s monochromatic jumpsuit. (Image: Rosé/Instagram, Getty Images)

From Rosé which debuted in Saint Laurent’s Spring 2021 collection with an eclectic one-shoulder floral dress on her Instagram a year before its launch, to Jennie’s Chanel and denim ensemble at the airport in February 2020, the ladies have never left a room without making an impeccable impression. To attend the prestigious London Fashion Week in September 2019, Jisoo chose a monochrome suit with red leather accents and a Burberry shoulder bag. Lisa’s chic yet dramatic gold ensemble at Prada’s Fall/Winter 2020/21 showcase at Milan Fashion Week certainly didn’t go unnoticed by fashion heavyweights. Needless to say, Blackpink’s sartorial vision has taken the fashion industry to an undeniable stronghold.

Rosé at the Saint Laurent show, Paris Fashion Week 2019

The Parisian landscape, adorned with the imposing Eiffel Tower, served as a memorable runway for creative director Anthony Vaccarello for his spring 2020 collection at Saint Laurent. As fashion’s biggest names converged to witness the brand’s ready-to-wear offerings for the season, it was Rosé who confirmed her place on the night’s best-dressed lists, although the event is his first for Saint Laurent.

Sitting beside Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi and regulars like Charlotte Gainsbourg and Catherine Deneuve, the Blackpink singer came in all the blazing guns in a chic and shiny Saint Laurent blazer dress. The double-breasted lambskin trench coat was accessorized with a Saint Laurent shoulder bag crafted from croc-effect leather and punctuated with the brand’s signature YSL plaque. Strappy black pumps added height to her frame, while her blonde locks were left loose for the Parisian breeze to do its thing.

Jisoo in the famous Dior Bar Jacket





When the French Maison unveiled the hourglass-shaped Bar Jacket in 1947, the world was still immersed in post-war malaise. For decades, Dior’s rendezvous with timelessness revered this piece as one of its finest, rivaling only the emergence of Mary Quant’s miniskirt in the 1960s. signature piece has undergone subtle transformations with each new creative director to take the helm, from Raf Simons to Maria Grazia Chiuri, its latest iteration finds a place in Jisoo’s enviable wardrobe.

In a series of mirror selfies shared by the performer, the 28-year-old was seen casually dressed in the Dior creation. Paired with a black flared skirt and white undershirt, Jisoo kept her jacket as the highlight of her ensemble, only slightly distracting us with her monotonous iPhone 14 case. Although this look might not be as photographed , it is a testament to the reach that Blackpink has established in the fashion industry. How else do you land the iconic Bar Jacket, if not on the basis of your stardom?

Steal the look

Lisa’s Céline tea dress





Hedi Slimane’s second collection for Celine in 2019 was heavily inspired by the brand’s luxury offerings of the 70s. The original house codes for the brand’s famous day dresses focused on practicality ; pieces that would go from study rooms to office parties in less than a minute. Quickly rising to become one of the masterpieces developed by Céline, its silky and fluid silhouettes cinched at the waist by a horsebit belt became a characteristic advocated by Slimane.

One of the illustrious names to enter Celine’s star-studded list was Lisa of Blackpink. In a now-viral post, the artist went beyond her usual Céline bag repository, slipping into a retro gold and black shirt dress paired with knee-length calfskin boots. The Triomphe Chain pattern dress, foamed in the most luxurious silk has been designed with box pleats and engraved buttons. The brand’s gold-clasp belt cinched her waist.

When Lisa was revealed as Celine’s first official ambassador in September 2020, the then 23-year-old said: “To me, Celine is second to none, and Hedi Slimane has such a multi-faceted talent – from design from clothes to photography. He creates this rare, incredible and desirable world through his vision. I am always inspired by his work. It is truly an honor and a pleasure to be able to work with Hedi as Celine’s first ambassador.

Jennie’s coordinated red ensemble at Paris Fashion Week 2021

Jennie in a red ensemble at Paris Fashion Week. (Image: Stephanie Cardinale/Getty Images)

The idol Newbie Jennie’s love for Chanel is unparalleled, having been named the brand’s ambassador in 2021. Along with her extensive Chanel scouting at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport, the leading lady has swept the bleachers of Fashion Paris Week in 2021 with a fiery red coord together.

Sitting front row at the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2022 show, Jennie paired her coral tweed crop top with a matching quilted mini skirt and suede pumps. Interestingly, it was the brand’s interlocking insignia that appeared on her necklace, belt and bag, rejecting quiet luxury with a more maximalist alternative. Rest assured, this look inducted Jennie into Blackpink’s Most Memorable Fashion Moments list.

Rosé at the Met Gala 2021

Making history as the first K-pop idol to grace the coveted Met steps, Rosé looked at ease posing for the paparazzi alongside Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello wearing a ready-to-wear look. to wear from the brand. The black mini dress with a dramatic white bow wrapped around the bodice could have been a rather simple outfit, if it hadn’t been accentuated by the light graphic eye makeup, a large floral choker and earrings dangling. Her hair was swept back into a sleek bun with a few loose strands in the front. The singer stuck to her black pumps for the night.

Interestingly, this YSL design was previously worn by Zendaya for the cover of the October 2021 issue of British Vogue.

Jisoo for the Dior Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris

When Maria Grazia Chuiri chose the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens for her Resort 2022 showcase, it was a tribute to exalted Greek mythology. While the creative director, then in her 5th year at Dior, turned to the sculptures of the Acropolis, it was a radical antithesis to the brand’s more architectural creations in the 1950s.

Gravitating to the Dior pantheon once again, Jisoo upped the ante with her 1960s-inspired mini dress from the brand’s to-be-unveiled collection. The contoured anti-fit set with the silhouette of the Greek goddess, Athena, was one of the standout pieces in the collection, having found a wearer in the Blackpink quartet. Mesh pumps with a Lady Dior mini bag were added to the mix, retracing a memorable moment in Jisoo’s date with luxury fashion.

Steal the look

Lisa in Prada for Milan Fashion Week 2020

Lisa in a gold quilted leather jacket ensemble by Prada. (Image: Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images)

If starters could make or break a star, then Lalisa Manoban’s golden debut in Milan is made for the gods. Arriving in a guided suit from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, the Thai superstar made sure all eyes were on her. The oversized pearl buttons with the trendy detachable collar put fashion lovers in the doldrums. The shimmering metallic hue kept eyes transfixed as Lisa paired separates with a gold drawstring clutch and slipped into platform Mary Janes paired with knee high socks. Talk about an updated take on traditional workwear silhouettes!

Speaking to the camera to British vogue, Lisa admitted that she chose the bold gold outfit to contrast her hair, which she had recently dyed jet black. “The reason I chose this is because I just dyed my hair black so I wanted to make it look different,” Lisa said, comparing her gold accented leather jacket to her newly colored locks.

Jennie’s Chanel ensemble from Paris Fashion Week 2022

Jennie in Chanel’s black tweed 3-piece set. (Photo: Chanel)

Making her way through the impressive guest list at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, the Blackpink favorite took her ambassadorial duties up a notch in a meticulously styled 3-piece set by the French powerhouse. Virginie Viard’s fall 2022 showcase was hijacked by Jennie’s pre-fall embroidered velvet jacket and matching skirt, worn with diamond and 18-karat gold Coco crush rings and no. 5 plate chain necklaces. She wore the ‘Boy’ clutch and wore bow socks with her black pumps.

“Coming to Chanel is the best [and] it’s always nice to see a new collection. Everyone gives me different ideas and inspirations, but this show was purely amazing,” she commented when asked during the show.

Steal the look

(Main image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Feature image: Blackpink/Instagram)

This story originally appeared in Prestige Singapore