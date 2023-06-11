Fashion
Taylor Hill is married! Behind the scenes of her latest wedding dress fitting at Etro
Tonight, model Taylor Hill married venture capitalist Daniel Fryer in Winter Park, Colorado. I just wanted everything to feel really relaxed because I was in my hometown, Taylor explains. I wanted that element of feeling like you’re constantly in someone’s house.
Taylor and Daniel got engaged in June 2021, when Daniel proposed a three-stone emerald-cut diamond engagement ring while the couple were vacationing at the San Pietro Hotel in Italy. The model broke the news to her 23 million Instagram followers with a carousel of images and a caption that read: My best friend, my soul mate, I will always love you.
After the engagement, but before the bride returns home to get marriedvogue caught up with Taylor for her final wedding dress fitting in Manhattan. It is [actually] the first wedding dress ever made by Etro! Taylor shares. Mark [de Vincenzo] is an amazing designer and I love where he is taking the brand creatively.
The model has worked with Etro for almost a decade, so when she started thinking about who she wanted to make her wedding dress, it made sense. When they sent me the sketches, I was like, it’s like you’re in my head, she recalled. My favorite part of the dress is probably the top and the sleeves. It gives it the element of romance I was looking for.
To ensure she felt comfortable and like her feet were grounded on her wedding day, Taylor opted to forgo shoes and go barefoot. Still, all eyes were on the dress. It makes me feel special, adds the bride. I don’t want to take it off! I’m so excited [to wear this dress at my fitting] because the day we’ve been waiting for so long is coming, Taylor reveals. Danny is my best friend. I can’t wait to make this commitment to each other and declare that we will be best friends forever. To me, that’s what this day really means. Be partners in crime forever.
